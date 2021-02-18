Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Mohammad Hafeez reveals reason behind improving power-hitting

Veteran all-rounder believes playing golf has helped in that regard

Photo: AFP

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that playing golf has helped him in improving his power-hitting game. The 40-year-old had an outstanding 2020 in the shortest format of the game where he was amongst the leading run-getters in the world. While talking to ESPNCricinfo, Hafeez revealed that playing golf has helped in improving this aspect of the game. “I saw the importance of power-hitting over the last three-four years, and that I had to adapt, that I had to keep enhancing my skills,” he said.  “I only started working on it after the 2019 World Cup, though. When I went to play in the CPL after the World Cup and after playing there, alongside and against many West Indian players, I saw why they were better power-hitters than anyone else. It is because they practise it more. “Then I started playing golf in 2019 and saw that there's major resemblances with how we set up in batting. One important thing I picked up was that when you keep your standing base small, you hit smaller shots. I couldn't hit big shots. For big shots, for power-hitting, I had to widen my base. So I picked up four-five things from golf which I felt helped.” Hafeez will be playing for Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League.
