Misbah-ul-Haq wants ‘dry’ pitch for second South Africa Test

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is hoping for a ‘dry’ surface for the second Test against South Africa.

The final game of the series will begin from Thursday in Rawalpindi where the home team will be eyeing to seal the title.

Talking to the media in a virtual press conference, Misbah expressed optimism of having a surface which will benefit the home team.

“I believe teams should have an advantage while playing at home,” said Misbah. “Normally, the conditions here are favourable for fast-bowlers but ideally, we are looking to have a dry pitch. The weather has been a bit warmer in the last few days so I am hoping that we will get the conditions similar to our liking.”

When asked whether the team will go with the same playing XI in the second Test, the 46-year-old said the final decision will be taken close to the start of play.

“We will decide our playing XI close to the start of play by looking at the final pitch,” he said. “The whether here is different so the pitch behaviour will be different compared to Karachi. We will not play bowlers who will not get assistance from the pitch.”

