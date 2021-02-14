Sunday, February 14, 2021  | 1 Rajab, 1442
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Faheem Ashraf’s recent performances

Bowling all-rounder has earned praise from head coach

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Faheem Ashraf’s recent performances

Photo: AFP

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that Faheem Ashraf can fill the void of quality all-rounders for the Green Caps. The former skipper, during a media interaction, said that the decision to groom the 27-year-old has given favourable results has paid off. "Till Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood were playing, we had that balance but for sometime now we have lacked a quality bowling batting all-rounder at number seven," the Mianwali-born was quoted saying by PakPassion. "We have invested in Faheem and he is finally coming good for us." The Kasur-born cricketer scored 223 runs and ended up with seven wickets in the five-match (two Tests and three T20Is) tour of New Zealand. The bowling all-rounder played a key role in the side’s 2-0 sweep of South Africa in the recent two-match home Test series as he became the second-highest scorer with 171 runs at an average of 85.50 with two half-centuries to his name. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter
