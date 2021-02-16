Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez’s future

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that he is keen to have the services of the experienced due of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup.

The mega-event is set to be organised in India later this year whereas the next edition will take place next year in Australia.

Misbah, while talking to the media in a virtual press conference after the Green Caps secured a memorable 2-1 win against South Africa in the T20I series, said that Hafeez and Malik are in the team management’s plans for the mega event.

“We would like to have Hafeez and Malik in the team for the ICC T20 World Cup,” he said. “They are experienced and we want to have a team with a mixture of youth and players with a lot of experience. They are definitely in our plans.”

Hafeez was not selected for the national team in the recently concluded series against the Proteas as he was unable to join the squad’s bio-secure bubble in time.

On the other hand, Malik has not been a part of the national team since the tour of England back in August-September 2020.

