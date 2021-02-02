Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about possible playing XI for second Test

Former skipper says conditions may play role in team selection

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has hinted that the Green Caps can play the second Test against South Africa without spinners provided that the conditions are not favourable for them.

The spin duo of Yasir Shah and debutante Nauman Ali played a key role in the side’s seven-wicket victory in the series opener in Karachi as they bagged a total of 14 out of 20 wickets.

The former chief selector, however, believes its not necessary to include them in the side even though they gave match-winning performances. 

“The weather and pitch is different from what we got in Karachi but we will take a call closer to the game,” the 46-year-old said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “We are open for change if needed and it’s not compulsory to play a spinner just because he did well in Karachi. If it’s quite evident that the surface isn’t suiting a spinner, we are ready to bring in a fast bowler.

“We are trying to accrue maximum home advantage. Normally in first-class cricket here (in Rawalpindi), this pitch is much greener and in between games, there isn’t much time for them to dry as moisture stays in but recently the pitch got enough time with sunlight which is good and I am hoping to have it on a drier side just according to what we asked for.”

Pakistan will be looking to complete a clean sweep when they host the Proteas in the second Test in Rawalpindi from February 4.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

