Hockey

Men’s Junior Asia Cup to begin from July 1

Ten-team competition will be contested in Dhaka

Posted: Feb 2, 2021
Posted: Feb 2, 2021
Photo: AFP

The Asian Hockey Federation has announced the schedule of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2021.

The 10-team tournament was to be played from January 21 to 30 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now be played from July 1 to 10 in Bangladesh capital Dhaka.

The teams have been divided into two groups. Pakistan has been included included Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei whereas Malaysia, Japan, China, Singapore and Uzbekistan are in Group B.

Pakistan will get their campaign underway on the opening day against Bangladesh and will face India on July 4.

They will then face Chinese Taipei the very next day whereas their final group stage match will take place against Korea on July 7.

