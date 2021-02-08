Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Hasan stars as Pakistan complete series sweep over South Africa

Hosts register 95-run win in second fixture

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan completed a historic series sweep over South Africa after winning the second Test in Rawalpindi on Monday.

South Africa, chasing a target of 370 runs in the second innings, were dismissed for 274 thanks to a five-wicket haul by pacer Hasan Ali.

It is the pacer’s maiden 10-wicket haul in the longest format.

The side came out to bat at 219-3 with Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma unbeaten at 100 and 44 respectively in the second session on day five.

However, captain Babar Azam’s decision to take the new ball worked wonders as Hasan bagged the wickets of Markram and captain Quinton de Kock on consecutive deliveries.

Temba Bavuma went on to score 61 before falling to Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Hasan took the wicket of George Linde (4) to complete his second five-wicket haul.

Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada were both dismissed by the left-armer without opening their accounts.

Yasir put the final nail in the coffin as Mulder was bowled for 20.

Lunch

South Africa’s opening batsman Aiden Markram scored a crucial century before the Proteas went for lunch at 219-3 on the fifth day of the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The side require another 151 runs to win in the remaining two sessions with seven wickets in hand.

Quinton de Kock’s side began the final day’s play on their overnight score of 127-1 with Markram and Rassie van der Dussen batting at 59 and 48 respectively.

Pacer Hasan Ali, who bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings, provided the breakthrough with Dussen’s wicket. He then dismissed Faf du Plessis for five.

Cricket Pakistan South Africa
 
Pakistan, South Africa, Cricket
 

