Friday, February 26, 2021  | 13 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Live blog: Zalmi elect to bowl first against Gladiators

Eighth match of the competition being played at National Stadium

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Live blog: Zalmi elect to bowl first against Gladiators

Photo Courtesy: PSL

TOSS: The news from the centre is Peshawar Zalmi captain has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

In the earlier fixture today, Multan Sultans outclassed in-form Lahore Qalandars’ side by seven wickets to register their first win of the campaign.

It’s Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators tonight at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Welcome to the live blog for the second match of the day and the eighth of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.   

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket pakistan super league Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Islamabad United, Multan Sultan, PSL6, Karachi, Islamabad vs Multan Sultan, HBLPSL6
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings' pacer for national team
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings’ pacer for national team
Six region-based teams not enough for Pakistan cricket: Mohammad Hafeez
Six region-based teams not enough for Pakistan cricket: Mohammad Hafeez
A woman’s guide to attending PSL matches in Karachi
A woman’s guide to attending PSL matches in Karachi
Chris Gayle names ‘best player’ in Pakistan
Chris Gayle names ‘best player’ in Pakistan
PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators
PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators
Chris Gayle eyes return to Pakistan after short PSL stint
Chris Gayle eyes return to Pakistan after short PSL stint
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
Pakistan Super League 2021 predictions: Who's hot, who's not
Pakistan Super League 2021 predictions: Who’s hot, who’s not
PSL 2021: Player tests positive for coronavirus
PSL 2021: Player tests positive for coronavirus
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.