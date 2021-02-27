Live blog: Sultas off to flying start against Kings

The million-dollar question is, can they really change the trend?

Great beginning from the Sultans today.

Hundred-up for Sultans inside the first 10 overs. The fastest by any team in the competition while batting first.



101-1 (9.3) #Cricket #HBLPSL6 #KKvsMS #MSvKK — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 27, 2021

Rizwan is continuing his good form but the wicketkeeper-batsman had some luck in the beginning.

Mohammad Rizwan – when your luck is in, everything goes for you. Ball hits the stumps but the bails didn't move #Psl6 #KKvMS pic.twitter.com/Bn5VuKpffs — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 27, 2021

Things are not looking good for the Kings. Seems like they are in for a big chase.

Fantastic powerplay for Sultans as they've posted the highest total in the first six overs by any team in the competition so far 👏



MS 72-0 (6) #Cricket #HBLPSL6 #KKvMS #MSvKK — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 27, 2021

Big wicket for Sultans but it seems like the damage is already done.

OUT! Imad removes Lynn after Sultans' brisk start.



Right-hander departs after scoring 32 off just 14.



MS 53-1 (4.1) #HBLPSL6 #Cricket #KKvMS — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 27, 2021

The right-hander is in some mood today.

Here are the playing XI of both teams for this fixture:

Both teams are going in with unchanged playing XI for this fixture 👇#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #KKvMS pic.twitter.com/CBQcTLYVM1 — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 27, 2021

TOSS: The news from the centre is Imad Wasim has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

It’s Karachi Kings taking on Multan Sultans.

Welcome to the live blog for the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.