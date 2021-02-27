Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Live blog: Sultas off to flying start against Kings

Ninth match of the competition being played at NSK

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Live blog: Sultas off to flying start against Kings

Photo Courtesy: PSL

The million-dollar question is, can they really change the trend?

Great beginning from the Sultans today.

Rizwan is continuing his good form but the wicketkeeper-batsman had some luck in the beginning.

Things are not looking good for the Kings. Seems like they are in for a big chase.

Big wicket for Sultans but it seems like the damage is already done.

The right-hander is in some mood today.

Here are the playing XI of both teams for this fixture:

TOSS: The news from the centre is Imad Wasim has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

It’s Karachi Kings taking on Multan Sultans.

Welcome to the live blog for the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Karachi Kings Multan Sultans pakistan super league PSL
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Islamabad United, Multan Sultan, PSL6, Karachi, Islamabad vs Multan Sultan, HBLPSL6
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings' pacer for national team
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings’ pacer for national team
A woman’s guide to attending PSL matches in Karachi
A woman’s guide to attending PSL matches in Karachi
PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators
PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators
Chris Gayle eyes return to Pakistan after short PSL stint
Chris Gayle eyes return to Pakistan after short PSL stint
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
Tom Kohler-Cadmore stars as Peshawar Zalmi down Multan Sultans
Tom Kohler-Cadmore stars as Peshawar Zalmi down Multan Sultans
Pakistan Super League 2021: Shaheen Stars as Qalandars down Zalmi
Pakistan Super League 2021: Shaheen Stars as Qalandars down Zalmi
Rutherford stars as Zalmi beat Gladiators in nail-biting contest
Rutherford stars as Zalmi beat Gladiators in nail-biting contest
PSL 2021: Hafeez, Fakhar help Lahore Qalandars thrash Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2021: Hafeez, Fakhar help Lahore Qalandars thrash Quetta Gladiators
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.