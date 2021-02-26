Friday, February 26, 2021  | 13 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Live blog: Qalandars in trouble after Dhani removes Zaman early

Seventh match is played at National Stadium

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Live blog: Qalandars in trouble after Dhani removes Zaman early

Photo Courtesy: PSL

At the end of the powerplay:

LQ 25-2 (6)

OUT! Brilliant from the youngster. Sultans on top here.

LQ 17-2 (4.3)

Very good start for Sultans now.

Qalandars off to a rather cautious start.

LQ 17-0 (3 overs)

If you want to see the live updates for the match, please visit our dedicated page for the PSL.

Here is the playing XI for Multan Sultans.

Here is the playing XI of Lahore Qalandars.

Both teams are coming in this match with a very different form.

Qalandars have won both of their matches and they are placed at the top of the table whereas Sultans have lost both opening matches and are placed second-to-bottom.

Toss: The news from the centre is that Mohammad Rizwan has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

It’s Lahore Qalandars who are taking on Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Welcome to the live blog for the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

