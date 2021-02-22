Live blog: Gayle on charge after surviving double scare

And that’s a big one.

OUT! Haris Rauf gets a big one as he removes in-form Sarfaraz Ahmed, who departs after scoring 40.



QG 113-3 (13.5 overs) #Cricket #LQvQG #QGvLQ #PSL2021 #PSL6 — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 22, 2021

And you surely CAN’T do it twice.

And he has done it again 😳😳



The youngster is clearly having a hard time.



Two chances for @henrygayle and Ominous signs for @lahoreqalandars #Cricket #PSL2021 #QGvLQ https://t.co/vfr1o1vqVM — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 22, 2021

Ahh. You can’t do that young man.

DROPPED! What've you done Salman Ali Agha? 😳



The young all-rounder just gave another life to dangerous Chris Gayle.



Big moment in the match. #Cricket #QGvLQ #LQvQG #PSL6 — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 22, 2021

At the end of the powerplay:

QG 38-2 (6 overs)

OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi gets the second scalp as young Saim Ayub once again fails to impress with the bat and departs after scoring three.

QG 12-2 (2.3 overs)

OUT! Rauf gets a big wicket of Tom Banton who departs after scoring four.

QG 7-1 (1.5 overs)

So the match is about to start and we have a new opening partnership for the Gladiators. It’s Tom Banton and young Saim Ayub to open.

Here are the playing XIs for today’s match.

The news from the centre is that Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Welcome to the live blog for the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.