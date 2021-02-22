Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
Live blog: Gayle on charge after surviving double scare

Fourth match is being played at the National Stadium

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Live blog: Gayle on charge after surviving double scare

Photo Courtesy: PSL

And that’s a big one.

And you surely CAN’T do it twice.

Ahh. You can’t do that young man.

At the end of the powerplay:

QG 38-2 (6 overs)

OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi gets the second scalp as young Saim Ayub once again fails to impress with the bat and departs after scoring three.

QG 12-2 (2.3 overs)

OUT! Rauf gets a big wicket of Tom Banton who departs after scoring four.

QG 7-1 (1.5 overs)

So the match is about to start and we have a new opening partnership for the Gladiators. It’s Tom Banton and young Saim Ayub to open.

Here are the playing XIs for today’s match.

The news from the centre is that Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Welcome to the live blog for the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

