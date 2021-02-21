Live blog: Wahab removes Dunk but Qalandars remain on top

OUT! Brilliant from Wahab Riaz as he dismissed dangerous Ben Dunk.

LQ 89-4 (11.4 overs)

A big wicket for Zalmi.

OUT! Amad Butt gets a big one as dangerous looking Agha Salman departs after impressive 21.



LQ 53-3 (8 overs)#Cricket #PZvLQ #LQvPZ #PSL2021 — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 21, 2021

Another one bites the dust. Zalmi are alive in this contest.

OUT! Shoaib Malik takes a stunner to remove Fakhar Zaman , who departs after scoring 15.



LQ 38-2 (6 overs)#Cricket #PSL2021 #LQvPZ #PZvLQ — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 21, 2021

OUT! Mujeeb gets the first breakthrough as Lahore Qalandars’ captain Sohail Akhtar departs after scoring 14.

LQ 29-1 (4.2 overs)

Qalandars are off to a decent start as they have already scored 29 without losing a wicket after first four overs.

We are back for the second phase of the match.

SIX and that’s a good finish for Zalmi. They’ve managed to post 140-6 in their allotted 20 overs. Will that be enough? Only time will tell. Please join us for the second-half.

Extremely weird call from the third umpire. Wahab Riaz not given out despite Shaheen Shah Afridi’s pretty clear catch.

OUT! Another masterclass by Shaheen Shah Afridi as he removes settled Ravi Bopara.

PZ 124-6 (19 overs)

OUT! A good partnership comes to an end. Rutherford departs after scoring 26.

Peshawar Zalmi 110-5 (17 overs)

After 15 overs

Peshawar Zalmi 95-4

Finally some good overs for Zalmi in this fixture. Seems like they are back on track for at least a 150-run target.

Another big wicket for Qalandars. They are firmly on top.

OUT! Another big wicket for @lahoreqalandars as David Wiese removes in-form Shoaib Malik who departs after scoring 26.



PZ 46-4 (7.4 overs) #Cricket #PSL2021 #LQvPZ #PZvLQ — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 21, 2021

At the end of the powerplay, Zalmi are 36-3.

An impressive over by the youngster.

Great over by young Salman Mirza who claimed the wickets of Kamran Akmal and Haider Ali to put Lahore Qalandars on top in their season opener against Peshawar Zalmi. #Cricket #PSL2021 #LQvPZ — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 21, 2021

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Qalandars on top as Haider Ali departs without scoring.

PZ 19-3 (3.5 overs)

OUT! First PSL wicket for left-arm pacer Salman Mirza.

PZ 18-2 (3.3 overs)

A perfect start for the last season’s runners-up.

OUT! Some start by @lahoreqalandars as Shaheen Shah Afridi removes Imam-ul-Haq on the very first delivery of the match.



PZ 0-1 (0.1 over)#Cricket #PSL2021 #LQvPZ — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 21, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi’s playing XI:

Lahore Qalandars playing XI:

TOSS: The news from the centre is Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

He was in quarantine after breaking the bio-secure bubble but the Pakistan Cricket Board has allowed him to join the squad on the match day.

Some good news for Zalmi fans as their regular captain Wahab Riaz has been allowed to participate in the match.

It’s last season’s runners-up Lahore Qalandars, who are facing Peshawar Zalmi.

Welcome to the live blog for the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 edition.