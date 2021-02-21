Live blog: Flurry of wickets put Sultans on top

Another big wicket for Sultans.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Poor shot from experienced Hussain Talat.



IU 74-6 (11.1 overs) #Cricket #PSL2021 #IUvMS — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 21, 2021

WOW. Fantastic fielding from the veteran. Iftikhar departs.

Out! Things just keep getting better for Lala and @MultanSultans



Fantastic field from Shahid Afridi. Iftikhar Ahmed went back to the pavilion after scoring just one.



IU 74-5 (11 overs)#Cricket #IUvMS #PSL2021 https://t.co/AEuPP1v2Ti — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 21, 2021

He is unstoppable tonight with the ball in hand.

Another big one for this man. You cannot keep Shahid Afridi out of the game for too long.



Poor shot from Asif Ali who departs after scoring nine.



IU 73-4 (10.1 overs) #Cricket #PSL2021 #IUvMS https://t.co/abqO9ETJo5 — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 21, 2021

Huge wicket for Sultans. Afridi has once again lived up to the expectations.

OUT! Brathwaite gets a big wicket. Shadab Khan departs after playing a poor shot.

IU 43-2 (5.2 overs)

A big wicket for Sultans.

OUT! Big wicket for Sultans as dangerous Salt departs after scoring 13.



IU 30-1 (3.4 overs) #Cricket #PSL2021 #IUvMS — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 21, 2021

United are off to a decent start already.

15-0 (2 overs)

So it’s Alex Hales and Phill Salt to open for United whereas Sohail Tanvir will bowl the first over for Sultans.

We are back everyone for the second and final innings of the long day.

That’s it from us for the innings. Join us soon for the second-half.

OUT! And that’s a great ending from United who restricted the opposition to a rather below-part total.

An outstanding over from the youngster.

OUT x 2 ! Outstanding bowling from young Wasim who displayed why he is very highly-rated after getting the prized wickets of in-form Mohammad Rizwan and veteran Shahid Afridi on consecutive deliveries.



MS 140-7 (18.3 overs)#Cricket #PSL2021 #IUvMS — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 21, 2021

Another big wicket for United. Sultans innings is falling apart.

OUT! Gregory removes Khushdil Shah who went back to the pavilion after scoring seven.



MS 108-5 (13.4 overs) #Cricket #PSL2021 #IUvMS — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 21, 2021

Another impressive knock by Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman.

OUT! A careless shot by Sohaib Maqsood and a big wicket for United.

MS 94-4 (11.4 overs)

OUT! A big wicket for Shadab and an impressive comeback too.

Rossouw departs after smashing consecutive sixes.

MS 87-3

An important wicket for United.

OUT! An important wicket for Gregory as he removes dangerous-looking James Vince.

MS 52-2 (7.1 overs)

Another good over for United.

IU 52-1 (7 overs)

Big wicket for the two-time champions.

OUT! Faheem draws first blood as he removes dangerous Chris Lynn.



MS 4-1 (1.5 overs)#Cricket #PSL2021 #IUvMS — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 21, 2021

The game is set to begin with Hasan Ali ready to bowl the first over.

Playing XI’s for today’s second fixture.

Here are the playing XI's for the match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United#Cricket #PSL2021 #IUvMS pic.twitter.com/wpwAuAdEiN — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 21, 2021

TOSS: The news from the centre is that United’s captain Shadab Khan has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

It’s Islamabad United taking on Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Welcome to our live blog for the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.