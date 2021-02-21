Sunday, February 21, 2021  | 8 Rajab, 1442
Live blog: Flurry of wickets put Sultans on top

Third match is being played at the National Stadium in Karachi

SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PSL

Another big wicket for Sultans.

WOW. Fantastic fielding from the veteran. Iftikhar departs.

He is unstoppable tonight with the ball in hand.

Huge wicket for Sultans. Afridi has once again lived up to the expectations.

OUT! Brathwaite gets a big wicket. Shadab Khan departs after playing a poor shot.

IU 43-2 (5.2 overs)

A big wicket for Sultans.

United are off to a decent start already.

15-0 (2 overs)

So it’s Alex Hales and Phill Salt to open for United whereas Sohail Tanvir will bowl the first over for Sultans.

We are back everyone for the second and final innings of the long day.

That’s it from us for the innings. Join us soon for the second-half.

OUT! And that’s a great ending from United who restricted the opposition to a rather below-part total.

An outstanding over from the youngster.

Another big wicket for United. Sultans innings is falling apart.

Another impressive knock by Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman.

OUT! A careless shot by Sohaib Maqsood and a big wicket for United.

MS 94-4 (11.4 overs)

OUT! A big wicket for Shadab and an impressive comeback too.

Rossouw departs after smashing consecutive sixes.

MS 87-3

An important wicket for United.

OUT! An important wicket for Gregory as he removes dangerous-looking James Vince.

MS 52-2 (7.1 overs)

Another good over for United.

IU 52-1 (7 overs)

Big wicket for the two-time champions.

The game is set to begin with Hasan Ali ready to bowl the first over.

Playing XI’s for today’s second fixture.

TOSS: The news from the centre is that United’s captain Shadab Khan has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

It’s Islamabad United taking on Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Welcome to our live blog for the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

