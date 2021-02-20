Live blog: Quetta Gladiators set Karachi Kings 122-run target

So we will take a short break. Join us for the second-half.

OUT! And that’s it. Great performance from the Kings

Gladiators bowled out for just 121.

OUT! Another one for young Arshad Iqbal. Great spell from the pacer.

Hasnain departs after scoring four.

QG 111-9 (16.5 overs)

Out! Another one. Shinwari goes without scoring.

QG 106-8 (15.5 overs)

The youngster has delivered again.

Young Arshad Iqbal has produced another masterclass to remove dangerous Ben Cutting.



QG 104-7 (15 overs) #Cricket #PSL2021 — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 20, 2021

A poor shot from another Quetta Gladiators player. They are in serious trouble.

OUT! Another big wicket for the home team. Set Azam Khan departs after playing a reckless shot.



QG 91-6 (12.5 overs) #Cricket #PSL2021 #KKvQG — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 20, 2021

Do you also think the right-hander is the next big thing in Pakistan cricket?

AZAM KHAN, remember the name



You will be screaming it later — Zaid Hassan (@CricHassan) February 20, 2021

Extremely poor cricket from an experienced campaigner.

Gladiators are in serious trouble.

Another big one for the home team. Kings are clearly on top.

OUT! Waqas Maqsood claims the wicket of young Saim Ayub.



QG 55-3 (7.3 overs) #PSL2021 #Cricket #KKvQG — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 20, 2021

Quetta Gladiators’ mentor in the previous campaigns Sir Viv Richards has wished the best of luck to his team for the PSL 2021.

The legendary batsman could not join the team this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Also taking this opportunity to wish @thePSLt20 all the very best for the season. Rock it lads! #PSL2021 #HBLPSL6 #PSL6 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) February 20, 2021

At the end of the powerplay, QG are 49-2.

The left-hander looks in some mood tonight. An ominous sign for the home team.

It's Gayle Storm time at the National Stadium.



Brilliant hitting from the left-hander.



QG 43-2 (5 overs) #PSL2021 #Cricket #KKvQG — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 20, 2021

Another big wicket for the home team. Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed departs after scoring just seven.

OUT! A huge wicket for Aamer Yamin and Karachi Kings as he removes @TeamQuetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.



QG 17-2 (2.4 overs)



Follow our live blog 👉https://t.co/XGPS2NA9lA#Cricket #PSL2021 #KKvQG — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 20, 2021

A great start for the home team as their captain removed dangerous Tom Banton in the very first over.

Imad Wasim draws first blood as he removes Tom Banton in the first over.



KK 6-1#Cricket #PSL2021 #KKvQG — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 20, 2021

Playing XI:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Imad Wasim (capt) Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Quetta Gladiators: Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt), Saim Ayub, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari

News from the centre is that Imad Wasim has won the toss and asked the Gladiators to bat first.

The game is being played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The opening fixture is between the defending champions Karachi Kings and 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators.

Welcome to our live coverage for the first match of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).