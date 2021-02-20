Saturday, February 20, 2021  | 7 Rajab, 1442
Live blog: Quetta Gladiators set Karachi Kings 122-run target

Match is being played at the National Stadium in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PSL

So we will take a short break. Join us for the second-half.

OUT! And that’s it. Great performance from the Kings

Gladiators bowled out for just 121.

OUT! Another one for young Arshad Iqbal. Great spell from the pacer.

Hasnain departs after scoring four.

QG 111-9 (16.5 overs)

Out! Another one. Shinwari goes without scoring.

QG 106-8 (15.5 overs)

The youngster has delivered again.

A poor shot from another Quetta Gladiators player. They are in serious trouble.

Do you also think the right-hander is the next big thing in Pakistan cricket?

Extremely poor cricket from an experienced campaigner.

Gladiators are in serious trouble.

Another big one for the home team. Kings are clearly on top.

Quetta Gladiators’ mentor in the previous campaigns Sir Viv Richards has wished the best of luck to his team for the PSL 2021.

The legendary batsman could not join the team this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of the powerplay, QG are 49-2.

The left-hander looks in some mood tonight. An ominous sign for the home team.

Another big wicket for the home team. Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed departs after scoring just seven.

A great start for the home team as their captain removed dangerous Tom Banton in the very first over.

Playing XI:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Imad Wasim (capt) Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Quetta Gladiators: Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt), Saim Ayub, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari

News from the centre is that Imad Wasim has won the toss and asked the Gladiators to bat first.

The game is being played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The opening fixture is between the defending champions Karachi Kings and 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators.

Welcome to our live coverage for the first match of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Cricket Karachi Kings pakistan super league PSL PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators
 
Islamabad United, PSL,2019, Pakistan Super League, Karachi,Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta,Gladiators, Pak Vs South, T20, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib, Malik,Lahore Qalander, Psl,Song, psl 6, karachi kings song 2021, karachi kings song, karachi kings vs multan sultan, karachi kings
 

