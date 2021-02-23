Tuesday, February 23, 2021  | 10 Rajab, 1442
Cricket

Live blog: Kohler-Cadmore key for Zalmi in hunt of 194-run chase

Fifth match of the competition to be played at National Stadium

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Live blog: Kohler-Cadmore key for Zalmi in hunt of 194-run chase

Photo Courtesy: PSL

A big wicket. But the questions is who is actually happy with this dismissal because Imam was having a hard time hitting boundaries.

Seems like this game will go all the way down the wire.

The chase is well and truly on.

Big wicket for Sultans.

Great start for Zalmi. The chase is well and truly on.

Quite a cautious start for Zalmi as they reach 23 without loss after three overs.

We are back for the second innings.

We will return for the second-half of the match.

That’s an outstanding over from young Mohammad Imran who gave away just 24 runs but Zalmi will have to put on an outstanding performance to win this one.

Big wicket for Peshawar Zalmi but it seems that the damage is already done.

Some exquisite hitting from Vince. The team is edging closer towards the highest score in the competition.

OUT! A big wicket for Zalmi but is it too late? Sohaib Maqsood departs after scoring 36 off 21.

MS 159-3 (16.5 overs)

Brilliant knock for the right-hander.

Big breakthrough for Zalmi. Rizwan goes after scoring 42.

How many do you think Sultans will be able to score from here on?

Seems like Sultans are well on their way to a competitive total.

Great start for the left-arm pacer

For the Sultans, captain Mohammad Rizwan opens with explosive right-hander Chris Lynn.

So it’s young Mohammad Imran starting the bowling for Zalmi.

Just like Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi have also made two changes in the playing XI.

Here is the playing XI of Multan Sultans who make two changes.

TOSS: Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

So far, both teams have lost their opening matches of the competition against Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars respectively.

Today, it’s Multan Sultans who will take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Welcome to the live blog for the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 edition.

