Live blog: Kohler-Cadmore key for Zalmi in hunt of 194-run chase

A big wicket. But the questions is who is actually happy with this dismissal because Imam was having a hard time hitting boundaries.

Seems like this game will go all the way down the wire.

The chase is well and truly on.

After 11 overs, the game is evenly poised as Zalmi are 100-1 and need another 94 runs off 54 balls.



Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/g9VNTpg4uP#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #PZvMS #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/m7MsC0LEzU — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 23, 2021

Big wicket for Sultans.

OUT! Big wicket for Usman Qadir and Multan Sultans as he removes dangerous Kamran Akmal.



PZ 57-1 (6.3 overs)#Cricket #MSvPZ #HBLPSL6 — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 23, 2021

Great start for Zalmi. The chase is well and truly on.

Peshawar Zalmi just had an outstanding powerplay. The chase is well and truly on.



PZ 56-0 (6 overs)#Cricket #PZvsMS #MSvPZ #HBLPSL6 — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 23, 2021

Quite a cautious start for Zalmi as they reach 23 without loss after three overs.

We are back for the second innings.

We will return for the second-half of the match.

That’s an outstanding over from young Mohammad Imran who gave away just 24 runs but Zalmi will have to put on an outstanding performance to win this one.

Big wicket for Peshawar Zalmi but it seems that the damage is already done.

OUT! A big wicket for Zalmi as Vince departs after scoring a brilliant 84.



MS 186-4 (19 overs) #Cricket #HBLPSL6 #MSvPZ — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 23, 2021

Some exquisite hitting from Vince. The team is edging closer towards the highest score in the competition.

OUT! A big wicket for Zalmi but is it too late? Sohaib Maqsood departs after scoring 36 off 21.

MS 159-3 (16.5 overs)

Brilliant knock for the right-hander.

Big breakthrough for Zalmi. Rizwan goes after scoring 42.

OUT! Great breakthrough for youngster Mohammad Imran as he removes in-form Mohammad Rizwan.



MS 88-2 (10.1 overs). #Cricket #HBLPSL6 #MSvsPZ — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 23, 2021

How many do you think Sultans will be able to score from here on?

Seems like Sultans are well on their way to a competitive total.

Multan Sultans have reached 46 for the loss of Chris Lynn at the end of the powerplay.



Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/zSv6AwkdLg#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/OO2fI1uqng — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 23, 2021

Great start for the left-arm pacer

OUT! Tall left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan makes a dream debut for @PeshawarZalmi as he removes dangerous Chris Lynn.



MS 6-1 (1.1 overs)#Cricket #HBLPSL6 #MSvPZ — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 23, 2021

For the Sultans, captain Mohammad Rizwan opens with explosive right-hander Chris Lynn.

So it’s young Mohammad Imran starting the bowling for Zalmi.

Just like Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi have also made two changes in the playing XI.

Here is the playing XI of Multan Sultans who make two changes.

TOSS: Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

So far, both teams have lost their opening matches of the competition against Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars respectively.

Today, it’s Multan Sultans who will take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Welcome to the live blog for the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 edition.