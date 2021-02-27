Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Live blog: Zalmi elect to field first against United

Tenth match is being played at National Stadium

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Live blog: Zalmi elect to field first against United

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Great start for Zalmi and Wahab Riaz.

Here are teams taking part in this clash.

TOSS: Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has won the toss and elected to field first.

It’s Islamabad United taking on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Welcome to the live blog for the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Islamabad United pakistan super league Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Samaa Breaking, Samaa Sports Islamabad United, PSL,2019, Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Pak Vs South, T20, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Lahore Qalander, Psl Song, Latest Videos, Quetta gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, QG vs LQ 2021, PSL live match today, LQ vs QG 2021, Quetta gladiators, lahore qalandars, peshawar zalmi, islamabad united, multan sultans, shahid afridi, hasan ali, chris gayle, samaa news live, chris gayle batting
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings' pacer for national team
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings’ pacer for national team
A woman’s guide to attending PSL matches in Karachi
A woman’s guide to attending PSL matches in Karachi
PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators
PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators
Chris Gayle eyes return to Pakistan after short PSL stint
Chris Gayle eyes return to Pakistan after short PSL stint
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
Tom Kohler-Cadmore stars as Peshawar Zalmi down Multan Sultans
Tom Kohler-Cadmore stars as Peshawar Zalmi down Multan Sultans
Pakistan Super League 2021: Shaheen Stars as Qalandars down Zalmi
Pakistan Super League 2021: Shaheen Stars as Qalandars down Zalmi
Rutherford stars as Zalmi beat Gladiators in nail-biting contest
Rutherford stars as Zalmi beat Gladiators in nail-biting contest
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down Karachi Kings in run-fest
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down Karachi Kings in run-fest
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.