Live blog: Zalmi elect to field first against United

Great start for Zalmi and Wahab Riaz.

Here are teams taking part in this clash.

TOSS: Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has won the toss and elected to field first.

It’s Islamabad United taking on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Welcome to the live blog for the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.