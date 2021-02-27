Live blog: Zalmi elect to field first against United

Tenth match is being played at National Stadium
Great start for Zalmi and Wahab Riaz.
OUT! Wahab Riaz draws first blood as he removes Paul Stirling.— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 27, 2021
IU 2-1 (0.4) #Cricket #HBLPSL2021 #IUvPZ #PZvIU
Here are teams taking part in this clash.
Here are the playing XI of both teams for the 10th match of the @thePSLt20 👇#Cricket #HBLPSL2021 #PZvIU #IUvPZ pic.twitter.com/zR5kZy6Szx— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 27, 2021
TOSS: Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has won the toss and elected to field first.
It’s Islamabad United taking on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Welcome to the live blog for the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.