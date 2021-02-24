Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Live blog: Hales’ charge keeps United alive in chase of 197

Sixth match is being played at National Stadium

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PSL

That is some exquisite hitting from the England international.

OUT! Another big one for United as Amir removes Shadab Khan who went back to the pavilion without scoring as well.

IU 13-2 (1.5)

OUT! Big wicket for Islamabad United. Imad Wasim removes Salt who went without scoring.

IU 1-1 (0.2)

So that’s it. United have managed to post a mammoth total.

OUT! Finally a wicket for Islamabad United. Sharjeel departs after scoring 105.

IU 176-2 (18.3)

OUT! Babar Azam finally departs after struggling for a bit. He departs after scoring 62 off 54.

IU 176-1 (18.2)

A freak kind of a knock from Sharjeel.

The records are tumbling at the National Stadium.

With that six, Kings have completed 150 and still 27 balls are remaining in the innings.

Brilliant innings from the right-hander.

Eighteen off the over and Karachi Kings are well on their way to score in excess of 200. Top stuff from the left-hander.

An absolutely outstanding knock from the left-hander.

At the half-way stage, the Kings are nicely placed.

KK 84-0 (10 overs)

Brilliant from the left-hander.

Seems like the Kings are struggling at the moment.

Here is the playing XI of Islamabad United.

Here is the playing XI of Karachi Kings for today’s match.

Toss: The news from the centre is Shadab Khan has won the toss and has asked the Karachi Kings to bat first

As per our Twitter poll, the majority of the respondents believe that the Kings will emerge victoriously.

It’s going to be defending champions Karachi Kings taking on two-time winners Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Welcome to the live blog for the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 edition.

Cricket Islamabad United Karachi Kings pakistan super league PSL 2021
 
