Live blog: Hales’ charge keeps United alive in chase of 197

Sixth match is being played at National Stadium
That is some exquisite hitting from the England international.
4 6 4 4(nb) 2 4 4
Aamer Yamin has just delivered the most expensive over in the history of the Pakistan Super League where he conceded 29 runs😳😳😳
IU 43-2 (3 overs)
OUT! Another big one for United as Amir removes Shadab Khan who went back to the pavilion without scoring as well.
IU 13-2 (1.5)
OUT! Big wicket for Islamabad United. Imad Wasim removes Salt who went without scoring.
IU 1-1 (0.2)
So that’s it. United have managed to post a mammoth total.
OUT! Finally a wicket for Islamabad United. Sharjeel departs after scoring 105.
IU 176-2 (18.3)
OUT! Babar Azam finally departs after struggling for a bit. He departs after scoring 62 off 54.
IU 176-1 (18.2)
A freak kind of a knock from Sharjeel.
And that's a century for the left-hander. What a knock out.
The records are tumbling at the National Stadium.
Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan have now put on the highest partnership in the history of the @thePSLt20
Are we going to see the first-ever 200-run partnership in the competition?
With that six, Kings have completed 150 and still 27 balls are remaining in the innings.
Brilliant innings from the right-hander.
It's 50-up for @babarazam258 as well with that six. Brilliant innings and what a platform for the Kings to post a mammoth total.
Eighteen off the over and Karachi Kings are well on their way to score in excess of 200. Top stuff from the left-hander.
An absolutely outstanding knock from the left-hander.
Fifty-up for @SharjeelLeo14 with that boundary off just 32 balls.
Brilliant innings from the left-hander 👏👏👏
At the half-way stage, the Kings are nicely placed.
KK 84-0 (10 overs)
Brilliant from the left-hander.
SIX x 4! Brilliant from Sharjeel, who was struggling not that long ago but has smashed @IsbUnited captain Shadab Khan for four consecutive sixes.
KK 80-0 (9 overs)
Seems like the Kings are struggling at the moment.
At the end of the powerplay, @KarachiKingsARY have only managed to post 33 without losing a wicket.
Here is the playing XI of Islamabad United.
.@IsbUnited have announced an unchanged playing XI for their fixture against @KarachiKingsARY
Here is the playing XI of Karachi Kings for today’s match.
Here is the playing XI of @KarachiKingsARY for the match against @IsbUnited
Toss: The news from the centre is Shadab Khan has won the toss and has asked the Karachi Kings to bat first
As per our Twitter poll, the majority of the respondents believe that the Kings will emerge victoriously.
Who will win the sixth match of the @TheRealPCB ?
It’s going to be defending champions Karachi Kings taking on two-time winners Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Welcome to the live blog for the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 edition.