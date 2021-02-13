Live blog: Rizwan, Iftikhar rebuild Pakistan in second T20I

At the half-way stage, Pakistan have just managed to post 68 runs at the loss of three wickets.

OUT! Hussain Talat goes back to the pavilion.

Pakistan 48-3 (6.2 overs)

At the end of the powerplay, Pakistan are 46-2.

Another one bites the dust. Pakistan in trouble again.

Once again, both Haider Ali and Babar Azam went back to the pavilion early.



Pakistan 36-2 (4.3 overs)



Mohammad Hafeez and Haider Ali stabilise after Babar Azam went back to the pavilion.

Pakistan 32-1 (4 overs)

A huge breakthrough for the visitors once again.

OUT! Babar Azam's lean patch in the series continues as he departs after scoring just five.



Pakistan 10-1 (1.2 overs)



The visitors are going in with as many as three changes in the playing XI.

Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (WK/C), Pite van Biljon, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi

The home team are going in with the same playing XI.

Mohammad Rizwan (WK/VC), Babar Azam(C), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

TOSS: The news from the centre is South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The first fixture ended in a nail-biting contest where the home team emerged victorious with just a three-run margin.

Welcome to the live blog for the second T20I between Pakistan and South Africa.

