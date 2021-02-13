Saturday, February 13, 2021  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Live blog: Rizwan, Iftikhar rebuild Pakistan in second T20I

Visitors need to win to stay alive in three-match series

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Live blog: Rizwan, Iftikhar rebuild Pakistan in second T20I

Photo: AFP

Once again, both Haider Ali and Babar Azam went back to the pavilion early. Pakistan 36-2 (4.3 overs)📷 AFP#Cricket #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/M3DEMYruRK— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 13, 2021

OUT! Babar Azam's lean patch in the series continues as he departs after scoring just five. Pakistan 10-1 (1.2 overs) 📷AFP#Cricket #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/yffNwi5nBp— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 13, 2021
At the half-way stage, Pakistan have just managed to post 68 runs at the loss of three wickets.

OUT! Hussain Talat goes back to the pavilion.

Pakistan 48-3 (6.2 overs)

At the end of the powerplay, Pakistan are 46-2.

Another one bites the dust. Pakistan in trouble again.

Mohammad Hafeez and Haider Ali stabilise after Babar Azam went back to the pavilion.

Pakistan 32-1 (4 overs)

A huge breakthrough for the visitors once again.

The visitors are going in with as many as three changes in the playing XI.

Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (WK/C), Pite van Biljon, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi

The home team are going in with the same playing XI.

Mohammad Rizwan (WK/VC), Babar Azam(C), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

TOSS: The news from the centre is South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The first fixture ended in a nail-biting contest where the home team emerged victorious with just a three-run margin.

Welcome to the live blog for the second T20I between Pakistan and South Africa.

