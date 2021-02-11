Live blog: Talat’s dismissal further dents Pakistan’s progress

There is understandable confusion as to why Hussain Talat was given out.

Yarr yeh kunsa out diyaa hai ? 🙄#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/R1Eb1OJyqy — Ya War Yaseenツ🇵🇰 (@war_yaseen) February 11, 2021

OUT! A surprising call from the third-umpire saw Hussain Talat went back to the pavilion after being stumped on the bowling of Tabraiz Shamsi after scoring 15.

Pakistan 69-3 (9.2 overs)

A keen cricket follower from Islamabad believes that Mohammad Rizwan’s dot-ball percentage is not acceptable.

Do you agree?

The amout of dot balls Rizwan has faced is totally unacceptable.#PakvSA — Zain (@ZainMrk) February 11, 2021

Senior Pakistani sports journalist is full of praise of South Africa’s debutant player who took an impressive catch to remove Haider Ali.

Jacques Snyman takes a stunning catch in his debut T20 international. Haider is gone. Pakistan 37-2 in 5.1 overs. #PAKvSA #PAKvsSA #HarHaalMainCricket — Rizwan Ali (@joji_39) February 11, 2021

At the end of the powerplay, Pakistan are 45-2.

OUT! A big wicket for the visitors as dangerous-looking Haider Ali departs after scoring 21 off 16.

Pakistan 37-2 (5.1 overs)

With back-to-back boundaries from Mohammad Rizwan, the home team have managed to reach 30 for the loss of one wicket after four overs.

OUT! Huge breakthrough for South Africa as captain Babar Azam went back to the pavilion without scoring.

Pakistan 1-1 (0.2)

Pakistan openers are out in the middle.

South Africa’s lineup for the first T20I against Pakistan.

🚨 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



Heinrich Klaasen leads a side that sees Jacques Syman making his debut



📺 Watch the match on SuperSport 212

📝 Ball by Ball https://t.co/SZufCsB9jT#PAKvSA #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/VKYOzFLdFu — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 11, 2021

No debutants for the home team today.

The news from the centre is South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The home team are coming in the match on the back of an impressive Test series against the Proteas.

The match is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Welcome to the live blog for the first T20 International between Pakistan and South Africa.