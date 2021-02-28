Live blog: Qalandars elect to bowl first against Kings

An interesting change in the playing XI of Karachi Kings for this fixture.

Lahore Qalandars have made one change in the playing XI for the match against Karachi Kings.

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to field first.

Both teams are coming in the match with four points after three matches played.

It’s derby day as Karachi Kings take on Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium.

Welcome to the live blog for the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 202