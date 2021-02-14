Live blog: Shamsi’s double strike puts South Africa on top

OUT! A huge wicket for the visitors as Mohammad Rizwan departs after scoring 42 off 30.

Pakistan 73-2 (9 overs)

OUT! Great start for Tabraiz Shamsi who dismissed set Haider Ali.

Pakistan 51-1 (6.1 overs)

At the end of the powerplay, Pakistan are 51-0.

Samaa Sports editor Azeem Siddiqui believes that historically, the Men in Green are in trouble.

19 times, PAK won the match after opting to field first in T20Is. Only four of those chases were of 150+.



12 times, PAK lost the match after opting to field first.

10 out of those 12 chases were of 150+.



So looking at the history, Pakistan is in trouble. #Cricket #PAKvSA — Azeem Siddiqui (@aze3msiddiqui) February 14, 2021

A good start from the home team as they reach 22 without loss at the end of three overs.

Surprising news from the centre is that Pakistan are going in with a different opening partnership of Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali.

Welcome back for the second session.

So we will take a short break. Join us for the second innings.

WHAT.A.FINISH from David Miller. Brilliant. Four sixes in the last over helps the visitors in posting a more than competitive total on the board.

A cricket journalist is unhappy with the captaincy of Babar Azam. Do you agree?

Terrible management of bowlers by Babar Azam again



Spinners not completing their quota of overs



Bowling out all overs of Hasan and Shaheen before final over



Lucky for @KarachiKingsARY, he is not their captain — Zaid Hassan (@CricHassan) February 14, 2021

A fantastic knock from the left-hander.

David Miller completes a brilliant half-century off just 31 balls.



📷 PCB#Cricket #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/QSMFuU498M — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) February 14, 2021

OUT! A beauty from Hasan Ali.

South Africa 106-8 (15.1)

With five overs to go, South Africa are 106-7.

Former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar is full of praise for Miller.

Marvelous Miller leads one of the best recoveries in a T20i. #PAKvsSA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 14, 2021

David Miller smashes two sixes in one over on the bowling of the debutant to keep South Africa in the hunt.

OUT! Another wicket for Zahid Mahmood. His dream debut continues.

Pretorious departs after scoring nine.

South Africa 65-7 (10.4 overs)

At the half-way stage, South Africa are 61-6.

Another sports journalist has heaped praise on the leg-spinner Zahid.

What a first over in international cricket for Zahid Mahmood:



2 wickets, nearly another but overturned after a review and only 6 runs conceded#PAKvSA #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 14, 2021

All-rounder Shadab Khan is also full of praise for Zahid Mahmood after his stunning over.

3 wickets in his first over in international cricket. Have always admired Zahid Mahmood. Very happy for him and Pakistan. Come on boys lets win the series. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/Fj3WD754Tx — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 14, 2021

OUT! Another one for the home team. This time Andile Phehlukwayo departs without scoring on the bowling of Usman Qadir.

South Africa 48-6 (7.2 overs)

A sports journalist is full of praise for Zahid Mahmood after his stunning debut over.

Dream Debut for Zahid Mehmood, Two wickets in the very first over in the International Cricket.#ZahidMehmood #PAKvSA #Pakistan — Akber Ali (Z) (@AkberAJaffri) February 14, 2021

What an amazing over from the leg-spinner. Dream start for him in his first international match.

OUT! Another one for the debutant as Zahid claims the prized scalp of Janneman Malan, who departs after scoring 27 off 17.

Pakistan 46-5 (6.4 overs)

OUT! Zahid Mahmood claims his maiden T20I wicket as he removes South Africa’s captain Heinrich Klaasen, who went back to the pavilion without scoring.

South Africa 46-4 (6.2 overs)

OUT! A great end for Pakistan of South Africa’s powerplay as Hasan Ali removed dangerous-looking Pite van Biljon.

South Africa 41-3 (6 overs)

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Nawaz on fire and so are Pakistan.

South Africa 24-2 (4 overs)

OUT! Brilliant from Mohammad Nawaz. In-form Reeza Hendricks departs after scoring just two.

South Africa 10-1 (1.5 overs)

Shaheen Shah Afridi to start bowling for Pakistan.

Both teams are out in the middle.

South Africa lineup for today’s fixture.

🚨 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



1⃣ A solitary change sees Bjorn Fortuin make a return tot he playing XI, with Glenton Stuurman missing out



📺 Watch the match on SuperSport Grandstand 201

📝 Ball by Ball https://t.co/TV5r6ZqWxY#PAKvSA #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/m9UOBDx5IP — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 14, 2021

Pakistan lineup for today’s fixture.

Three changes for the home team as Hasan Ali, Asif Ali and leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood are in the playing XI in place of Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed.

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The series is evenly poised after both teams have managed to secure a victory each.

Welcome to the live blog for the third T20I between Pakistan and South Africa.