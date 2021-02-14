Sunday, February 14, 2021  | 1 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Live blog: Shamsi’s double strike puts South Africa on top

Series is evenly poised at 1-1

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Live blog: Shamsi’s double strike puts South Africa on top

Photo Courtesy: PCB

OUT! A huge wicket for the visitors as Mohammad Rizwan departs after scoring 42 off 30.

Pakistan 73-2 (9 overs)

OUT! Great start for Tabraiz Shamsi who dismissed set Haider Ali.

Pakistan 51-1 (6.1 overs)

At the end of the powerplay, Pakistan are 51-0.

Samaa Sports editor Azeem Siddiqui believes that historically, the Men in Green are in trouble.

A good start from the home team as they reach 22 without loss at the end of three overs.

Surprising news from the centre is that Pakistan are going in with a different opening partnership of Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali.

Welcome back for the second session.

So we will take a short break. Join us for the second innings.

WHAT.A.FINISH from David Miller. Brilliant. Four sixes in the last over helps the visitors in posting a more than competitive total on the board.

A cricket journalist is unhappy with the captaincy of Babar Azam. Do you agree?

A fantastic knock from the left-hander.

OUT! A beauty from Hasan Ali.

South Africa 106-8 (15.1)

With five overs to go, South Africa are 106-7.

Former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar is full of praise for Miller.

David Miller smashes two sixes in one over on the bowling of the debutant to keep South Africa in the hunt.

OUT! Another wicket for Zahid Mahmood. His dream debut continues.

Pretorious departs after scoring nine.

South Africa 65-7 (10.4 overs)

At the half-way stage, South Africa are 61-6.

Another sports journalist has heaped praise on the leg-spinner Zahid.

All-rounder Shadab Khan is also full of praise for Zahid Mahmood after his stunning over.

OUT! Another one for the home team. This time Andile Phehlukwayo departs without scoring on the bowling of Usman Qadir.

South Africa 48-6 (7.2 overs)

A sports journalist is full of praise for Zahid Mahmood after his stunning debut over.

What an amazing over from the leg-spinner. Dream start for him in his first international match.

OUT! Another one for the debutant as Zahid claims the prized scalp of Janneman Malan, who departs after scoring 27 off 17.

Pakistan 46-5 (6.4 overs)

OUT! Zahid Mahmood claims his maiden T20I wicket as he removes South Africa’s captain Heinrich Klaasen, who went back to the pavilion without scoring.

South Africa 46-4 (6.2 overs)

OUT! A great end for Pakistan of South Africa’s powerplay as Hasan Ali removed dangerous-looking Pite van Biljon.

South Africa 41-3 (6 overs)

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Nawaz on fire and so are Pakistan.

South Africa 24-2 (4 overs)

OUT! Brilliant from Mohammad Nawaz. In-form Reeza Hendricks departs after scoring just two.

South Africa 10-1 (1.5 overs)

Shaheen Shah Afridi to start bowling for Pakistan.

Both teams are out in the middle.

South Africa lineup for today’s fixture.

Pakistan lineup for today’s fixture.

Three changes for the home team as Hasan Ali, Asif Ali and leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood are in the playing XI in place of Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed.

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The series is evenly poised after both teams have managed to secure a victory each.

Welcome to the live blog for the third T20I between Pakistan and South Africa.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
south africa cricket team players, south africa cricket team players name list 2020, new zealand cricket team, misbah ul haq captaincy record, misbah ul haq coach, pakistan national cricket team players 2020, pakistan cricket team players name list 2020, pakistan cricket board, pakistan national cricket team coaches, pakistan cricket team players name list 2019, pakistan cricket schedule, pakistan cricket team captain, pakistan cricket news, pakistan vs south africa, pak vs sa
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021
Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Video Explainer: Pakistan, South Africa T20I series preview
Video Explainer: Pakistan, South Africa T20I series preview
Pakistan announce schedule for limited-overs tour of South Africa
Pakistan announce schedule for limited-overs tour of South Africa
Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals who can solve Pakistan’s lower middle-order’s woes
Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals who can solve Pakistan’s lower middle-order’s woes
Hasan stars as Pakistan complete series sweep over South Africa
Hasan stars as Pakistan complete series sweep over South Africa
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.