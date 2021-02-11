Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals who can solve Pakistan’s lower middle-order’s woes

Former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that Pakistan’s lower middle-order’s woes in white-ball cricket might come to an end in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Both teams will compete in the three-match series, starting from Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Inzamam, while talking to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s YouTube channel, believes that the inclusion of the likes of all-rounder Danish Aziz and explosive batsman Asif Ali can help in solving the team’s woes in the lower middle-order.

“One thing I really like about the team selected for the T20I series against South Africa is the presence of players like Danish Aziz and Asif Ali,” he said. “We have lacked players in the past who can come down the order and hit sixes at crucial junctures. I believe both of them along with Khushdil Shah, who has been with the team for some time now, can fill that void.”

Talking about the Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming series, Inzamam believes that the side will go in with high morale after a clinical performance in the Test series.

“I am sure the team’s morale is very high,” he said. “We are coming on the back of an impressive Test series win. I know that few of the players have changed but the team management and captain are the same. There are a lot of youngster in the squad who now have a chance to impress the selectors ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.”

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter