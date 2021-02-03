Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Indian Super League coach sacked over ‘unacceptable’ rape comments

The Odisha FC has apologised

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Indian Super League coach sacked over ‘unacceptable’ rape comments

Photo: Twitter/@OdishaFC

Former South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has been sacked as the manager of Indian Super League’s Odisha FC for “unacceptable” comments about rape during a post-match interview, the club said.

On Monday, after his side lost 1-0 to Jamshedpur, the English manager and former player said in a complaint against referees: “I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.”

Odisha said shortly after that it “unreservedly” apologised for the 67-year-old’s remarks, before tweeting Tuesday that Baxter had been sacked.

“Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter’s contract with immediate effect,” the club tweeted.

“The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon.”

Club owner Rohan Sharma added Monday on Twitter that he was “absolutely disgusted and infuriated by the comments”.

“I’ve said Odisha FC is a safe space for all, and to make light of a serious awful crime in such an offhanded way is reprehensible. I sincerely apologise to everyone on my behalf and the clubs,” he added.

Baxter coached South Africa from 2004-05 and again in 2017-19, and joined Odisha in the middle of last year. He also coached Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United during his time in South Africa.

An average of nearly 90 rapes were reported in India every day in 2019, according to data by the National Crime Records Bureau, but large numbers are thought to go unreported.

FaceBook WhatsApp
indian super league
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
junaid khan actor, hira mani, pakistani films, pakistani dramas, lollywood, singer, songwriter,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ben Dunk calls on international sides to play in Pakistan
Ben Dunk calls on international sides to play in Pakistan
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about possible playing XI for second Test
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about possible playing XI for second Test
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is
Scenic beauty of Gwadar cricket stadium blows away fans
Scenic beauty of Gwadar cricket stadium blows away fans
ICC asks BCCI to provide visa assurance for Pakistan players
ICC asks BCCI to provide visa assurance for Pakistan players
Shahid Afridi opens up on his retirement talks
Shahid Afridi opens up on his retirement talks
Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test batting rankings
Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test batting rankings
Seven of the world's most scenic cricket stadiums
Seven of the world’s most scenic cricket stadiums
First Test: Fawad, Nauman star as Pakistan thrash South Africa
First Test: Fawad, Nauman star as Pakistan thrash South Africa
Misbah-ul-Haq wants ‘dry’ pitch for second South Africa Test
Misbah-ul-Haq wants ‘dry’ pitch for second South Africa Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.