India allow limited fans inside stadium for second England Test

Up to 16,500 people will be allowed inside Chennai stadium

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
India allow limited fans inside stadium for second England Test

Photo: AFP

Listen
The second Test between India and England in Chennai will be contested in front of limited fans inside the stadium, officials have confirmed. The decision to allow 50 percent capacity in sports stadiums means that up to 16,500 people will be allowed into the second Test in Chennai which starts February 13. Related: Chennai to host India-England Tests behind closed doors The Tamil Nadu state cricket association said the first match in Chennai from Friday would be in an empty stadium "as a precautionary measure for Covid-19". The second game will be the first home Test for India with spectators since they played South Africa at Ranchi in October 2019. India has the world's second highest number of pandemic cases, more than 10.7 million, but numbers of new infections and deaths have fallen dramatically in recent weeks. The government this week eased pandemic restrictions so that stadiums can operate at 50 percent capacity. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
