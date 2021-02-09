Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab

Pacer won player-of-the-match award for 10-wicket haul against South Africa

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Pakistan’s star pacer Hasan Ali has thanked veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik for supporting him during his difficult time.

The right-armer was named player of the match after his 10-wicket haul which helped the Green Caps in securing a 95-run win against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

Hasan was quoted in a report by Cricket Pakistan where he thanked Malik for supporting him in his difficult time.  

“I was injured and I have put in a lot of hard work and my aim was to come back and perform,” he said. “When I say I wanted to come back, I don’t just mean that I came back, played a match and just left, my aim was to come back and perform for my country.

“The injury was a tough time for me. I was injured, coronavirus was around and I couldn’t even leave the house. I’d like to thank my wife who has been a huge support and motivated me and also my older brother who always said that I would make a comeback. Shoaib Malik was also a big support for me and someone who I spoke with a lot during the time I was injured.”

Hasan was selected in the national team on the back of an impressive Quaid-e-Azam Trophy where he was the leading wicket-takers amongst fast-bowlers.

Cricket Hasan ali Pakistan shoaib malik South Africa
 
