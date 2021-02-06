Saturday, February 6, 2021  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Hafeez was not dropped from the team: PCB chief selector

Says the opener could not join the team on time

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Muhammad Hafeez not dropped

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Selector Mohammad Waseem said that all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was not dropped from the team.

“Hafeez was not available, that’s why he was not included in the team,” said Waseem. “Given the way he’s performing, he has an important role on the team.”

Waseem said that the PCB set a deadline for the players to check into the biosecure bubble set up in Lahore. “Players who reached by the night of February 3 would be considered,” the chief selector said in a pre-recorded interview. "If he was available, there was no reason to exclude him from the team."

“I had to select the team from the list of available players,” the chief selector said, adding that he unsuccessfully tried to convince Hafeez to join. “His absence from the team will definitely be felt.”

Mohammad Waseem on ‘populist selection’

Pakistan included nine uncapped players in the squad for the test series against South Africa. “People have called it populist selection. However, we have used a formula giving importance to domestic cricket, especially since we now believe that domestic cricket has improved and become more competitive,” the chief selector said.

“If some players are performing constantly [in domestic circles], they deserve a chance [on the national team],” Waseem explained. “This practice will continue in the future.”

“If popular selection is about acknowledging domestic cricketers and bringing better lads to the national squad, there’s no harm in popular selection,” he asserted.

PCB monitoring performances of 4 players

The PCB is closely watching Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sohaib Maqsood and Sohail Tanveer. “They have performed well in the domestic circuit,” he said adding that there are reservations over their fitness and fielding. “If they show improvement during PSL, you’ll definitely see them included in our plans.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mohammad Hafeez PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Muhammad Hafeez, PakvSA, PCB, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Tanveer, Sohaib Maqsood, Muhammad Waseem, popular selection
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about possible playing XI for second Test
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about possible playing XI for second Test
Seven of the world's most scenic cricket stadiums
Seven of the world’s most scenic cricket stadiums
Scenic beauty of Gwadar cricket stadium blows away fans
Scenic beauty of Gwadar cricket stadium blows away fans
Shahid Afridi opens up on his retirement talks
Shahid Afridi opens up on his retirement talks
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is
Pakistan leave South Africa teetering in second Test
Pakistan leave South Africa teetering in second Test
Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test batting rankings
Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test batting rankings
Babar, Fawad anchor Pakistan in second South Africa Test
Babar, Fawad anchor Pakistan in second South Africa Test
Misbah-ul-Haq wants ‘dry’ pitch for second South Africa Test
Misbah-ul-Haq wants ‘dry’ pitch for second South Africa Test
Video Explainer: Reaction over Mohammad Hafeez’s exclusion from South Africa...
Video Explainer: Reaction over Mohammad Hafeez’s exclusion from South Africa T20Is
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.