Hafeez-Sarfaraz Twitter rant draws PCB’s attention: report

The recent Twitter rant between former captains skipper Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmed has reportedly drawn the attention of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Lahore Qalandars batsman and Quetta Gladiators captain took jibes at one another on their opinion as to what qualities makes a player standout from the rest.

According to a Cricket Pakistan report, the PCB is not considering to penalise the players over the behaviour.

The players have been told to follow the social media policies and adhere to avoid getting involved in controversies.

The drama began when the Lahore-born batsman, while congratulating Mohammad Rizwan for his match-winning century against South Africa, asked as to what the latter has to do to prove that he is the top wicketkeeper-batsman in the country.

The matter escalated when the Quetta Gladiators captain replied that every cricketer, who gets the opportunity to represent the Green Caps, is a number one player.

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir also got involved in the rift stating that Pakistan was a top side and earned tremendous success under the Karachi-born’s leadership.

