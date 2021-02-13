Hafeez comments on Rizwan T20I century draws Sarfaraz’s attention

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed engaged in a banter with batsman Mohammad Hafeez over his remarks on Mohammad Rizwan’s century in the first T20I against South Africa.

Rizwan became the second Pakistan batsman to score a century in the shortest format after Ahmed Shehzad during the series opener in Lahore on Thursday. He is the only the second wicketkeeper to have struck a ton across all versions of the game.

The Lahore-born batsman, while congratulating the Peshawar-born cricketer for his match-winning knock, made an interesting comment.

Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20 💯👏🏼👍🏼. U r a Star shining star 🌟 Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in pakistan in all formats of the game. Just asking 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/e5fSNIaCmN — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 11, 2021

However, this did not sit well with the wicketkeeper-batsman who took a jibe at the Lahore Qalandars player with a tweet of his own.

Hafeez bhai Sb, whoever has played for Pakistan from Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Tasleem Arif to Saleem Yousuf and from Moin Khan, Rashid Latif to Kamran Akmal and even Rizwan right now has always been number ONE for the country and have been respected accordingly. https://t.co/dF7BScOurl — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) February 12, 2021

Moreover, the Karachi-born wished Rizwan best of luck in the upcoming matches.

We are all behind Rizwan and wish that he plays many more amazing innings for our beloved country. — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) February 12, 2021

Aur ayende bhee jisko bhee chance milega wo Pakistan ke liye number ONE hee huga. We expect nothing but positiveness coming from an international player who has played so many games for Pakistan. #JustSaying🙏🏼 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) February 12, 2021

The 28-year-old played a crucial unbeaten knock of 104 runs to guide the Green Caps to a narrow three-run win in Lahore.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter