Scenic beauty of Gwadar cricket stadium blows away fans

Pictures of the venue go viral on social media

The cricket fans were in awe by the scenic beauty of the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. The pictures of the stadium went viral on social media website Twitter and it became one of the top trends on the site. 🖼️ Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan.We'll wait...📸 @falamb3 pic.twitter.com/lz6nUGr9HH— ICC (@ICC) January 31, 2021 Gawadar cricket Stadium. Natural beauty. pic.twitter.com/EikDeTC0aS— Dr,Noor Baloch (@drnoorbaloch) February 2, 2021 My beautiful Pakistan 😍❣️#GawadarCricketStadium pic.twitter.com/SMNZ2S5iGx— Maرia khaن🐣 (@oye_hoyeMK) February 1, 2021 2015 vs 2021I hope to see a PSL match in lush green #GawadarCricketStadium 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/UlTwQklw6P— Yasif (@IamYasif) February 2, 2021 We request to pakistan cricket administrators that kindly preserve this beauty as soon as possible.❤️✨😍 MashaAllah 😍#BeautifulPakistan #Cricket #GawadarCricketStadium pic.twitter.com/9DnmfHNo34— Dimple wali 🥀🇵🇰 (@Apki_Phupoo) February 1, 2021 Thank you @falamb3 and Abdur Rehman/Palwa Down The Roadfor introducing #GawadarCricketStadium to the world 😀🙌Hope it soon becomes a regular venue for international games.God bless Pakistan. Ameen #Gawadar #Balochistan 🇵🇰 😍 https://t.co/PvimDxigA9— Uzair (@Ozzair_Oz) February 1, 2021 Raise your hand 🙋‍♀️ if you want to see our HD Production from this picturesque #GawadarCricketStadium.📸 @falamb3#ConnectingSportsDigitally #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Zlnxvk7p67— SportsFever360 (@SF360Digital) February 1, 2021 Waooo MashaAllah ❤ #GawadarCricketStadiumOne of the best and beautiful stadium. @AhmadNaqash15 pic.twitter.com/lcGw6joYgU— Ahmad Naqash (@AhmadNaqash15) February 2, 2021 Just saw this and I'm so happy!!🥺❤️❤️ #GawadarCricketStadium— hannah🧋 (@_narcissistniaa) February 1, 2021 Such a beautiful stadium in such a beautiful place Shows the immense love for cricket in Pakistan. 😍🇵🇰❤️#GawadarCricketStadium pic.twitter.com/GCVr8yvEQ5— Uman Malik (@MUS_3322) February 2, 2021 Would love to see international teams playing here someday! #GawadarCricketStadium pic.twitter.com/OGOR4wc7P1— Hammad Siddiqui (@HammadMadd2) February 1, 2021 According to reports, the stadium was reportedly inaugurated by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and has been jointly constructed by the provincial government and the Pakistan Army. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
The cricket fans were in awe by the scenic beauty of the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan.

The pictures of the stadium went viral on social media website Twitter and it became one of the top trends on the site.

According to reports, the stadium was reportedly inaugurated by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and has been jointly constructed by the provincial government and the Pakistan Army.

