Scenic beauty of Gwadar cricket stadium blows away fans

The cricket fans were in awe by the scenic beauty of the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan.

The pictures of the stadium went viral on social media website Twitter and it became one of the top trends on the site.

🖼️ Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan.



We'll wait…



📸 @falamb3 pic.twitter.com/lz6nUGr9HH — ICC (@ICC) January 31, 2021

2015 vs 2021



I hope to see a PSL match in lush green #GawadarCricketStadium 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/UlTwQklw6P — Yasif (@IamYasif) February 2, 2021

We request to pakistan cricket administrators that kindly preserve this beauty as soon as possible.❤️✨😍 MashaAllah 😍#BeautifulPakistan #Cricket #GawadarCricketStadium pic.twitter.com/9DnmfHNo34 — Dimple wali 🥀🇵🇰 (@Apki_Phupoo) February 1, 2021

Thank you @falamb3 and Abdur Rehman/Palwa Down The Road

for introducing #GawadarCricketStadium to the world 😀🙌



Hope it soon becomes a regular venue for international games.



God bless Pakistan. Ameen #Gawadar #Balochistan 🇵🇰 😍 https://t.co/PvimDxigA9 — Uzair (@Ozzair_Oz) February 1, 2021

Just saw this and I'm so happy!!🥺❤️❤️ #GawadarCricketStadium — hannah🧋 (@_narcissistniaa) February 1, 2021

Such a beautiful stadium in such a beautiful place Shows the immense love for cricket in Pakistan. 😍🇵🇰❤️#GawadarCricketStadium pic.twitter.com/GCVr8yvEQ5 — Uman Malik (@MUS_3322) February 2, 2021

Would love to see international teams playing here someday! #GawadarCricketStadium pic.twitter.com/OGOR4wc7P1 — Hammad Siddiqui (@HammadMadd2) February 1, 2021

According to reports, the stadium was reportedly inaugurated by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and has been jointly constructed by the provincial government and the Pakistan Army.

