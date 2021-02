No entry without CNIC

Do you plan on watching the PSL matches in the stadium? If yes, then please remember to follow the guidelines below.

Spectators have been barred from carrying firearms, toy guns, explosive materials, firecrackers, cigarettes, matchsticks, lighter, sharp metal objects such as knives, any metal or wood.

Eatables, drinks, glasses, plastic bottles, and cans are also prohibited.

Ticket holders must carry their CNICs to enter the stadium.