HOME > Cricket

Former West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley dies in road accident

The 63-year-old represented Caribbean giants in two Tests, one ODI

SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Cricket West Indies/ Twitter

Former West Indies fast-bowler Ezra Moseley died after being hit by a car on Saturday morning, Barbados newspaper The Nation reported.

The 63-year-old, who played two Tests and one one-day internationals, was hit by a car at a road junction near Bridgetown while out riding his bicycle.

Moseley made his first-class debut in England for Glamorgan, before he played for Barbados.

His international chances were limited by the extraordinary depth of fast bowlers in West Indian cricket and he found himself behind players such as Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Joel Garner and Colin Croft.

He was also sidelined by a back injury that required surgery.

He returned in time to sign up for the controversial 1982 West Indies rebel tour to South Africa, earning a life ban from West Indies cricket.

Moseley continued to play in South Africa for Eastern Province as well as remaining at Glamorgan until 1986, when he became a professional in the Lancashire Leagues.

After the bans were lifted, he became the only member of that rebel tour to appear in the West Indies team when he was picked to play two Tests in the home series against England in 1990.

He took six wickets but most notably broke Graham Gooch’s hand in the drawn third Test which kept the England captain out of the remainder of the series as West Indies fought back from 1-0 down to win the series.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) paid tribute to Moseley.

“Ezra was one of our region’s premier fast bowlers from the late ’70s through the ’80s and into the early ’90s,” said the CWI’s director of cricket Jimmy Adams, a former West Indies captain. “I want to extend our sincere condolences to his family.”

Tributes also came in from overseas.

Journalist and former England seam bowler Mike Selvey called Moseley “slippery fast,” and said he would have payed “more Tests in a different era.”

Moseley later became a coach at a school in Bridgetown where he played an important role in the development of current West Indies’ Test captain Jason Holder.

“After his playing days were over Ezra continued to serve cricket in the region by coaching at the junior levels in Barbados and moving into positions with our international Women’s team,” said Adams.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

