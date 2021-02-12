Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021

Overseas cricketers have started to arrive in Pakistan for the sixth edition of PSL which gets underway on February 20.

Karachi Kings, the defending Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, shared images of the players’ arrival on Twitter.

The boys getting back together! Welcome back home gents! #KingsFamily pic.twitter.com/NnDZ9UuY7r — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 12, 2021

The 2021 edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will get underway on February 20 with hosts Karachi Kings taking on 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in the opening game.

The competition will be played in front of limited spectators due to safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

