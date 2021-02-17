Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
Cricket

Flower reveals why Rizwan replaces Shan as Multan Sultans captain

Franchise’s coach believes wicketkeeper-batsman showed leadership qualities in New Zealand

Posted: Feb 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Flower reveals why Rizwan replaces Shan as Multan Sultans captain

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower has revealed that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as the captain of the franchise after he showed leadership qualities in New Zealand. The 28-year-old replaced opening batsman Shan Masood as the leader of the Sultans for the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Flower was quoted in a report by Cricket Pakistan where he revealed that the step is taken keeping in view the benefits for Pakistan cricket. “Rizwan has shown leadership qualities when Babar [Azam] was injured,” he said. “He also has a very good record in domestic cricket where he won the National T20 tournament for his domestic team [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa]. We would like to be part of his development for his own good and also for Pakistan cricket.” Talking about his experience of working with Masood in the previous campaign, the former England head coach was full of praise of the left-hander’s abilities and believes that it is ‘yet another hurdle for him’ in his career. “I really enjoyed working with Shan Masood as he lead the team well,” he said. “But nothing is permanent in life. It is not easy for Shan, but he has faced a lot of hurdles in his young career and this is yet another for him. “Shan is still part of the Multan team and will play a big part as a batsman and internal leader. However, we are now very much looking forward to Rizwan leading the side and getting us in the playoffs again.”
Cricket Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans Pakistan PSL 6

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower has revealed that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as the captain of the franchise after he showed leadership qualities in New Zealand.

The 28-year-old replaced opening batsman Shan Masood as the leader of the Sultans for the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Flower was quoted in a report by Cricket Pakistan where he revealed that the step is taken keeping in view the benefits for Pakistan cricket.

“Rizwan has shown leadership qualities when Babar [Azam] was injured,” he said. “He also has a very good record in domestic cricket where he won the National T20 tournament for his domestic team [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa]. We would like to be part of his development for his own good and also for Pakistan cricket.”

Talking about his experience of working with Masood in the previous campaign, the former England head coach was full of praise of the left-hander’s abilities and believes that it is ‘yet another hurdle for him’ in his career.

“I really enjoyed working with Shan Masood as he lead the team well,” he said. “But nothing is permanent in life. It is not easy for Shan, but he has faced a lot of hurdles in his young career and this is yet another for him.

“Shan is still part of the Multan team and will play a big part as a batsman and internal leader. However, we are now very much looking forward to Rizwan leading the side and getting us in the playoffs again.”

 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
