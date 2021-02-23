Fakhar Zaman opens up about match-winning partnership with Mohammad Hafeez

Lahore Qalandars’ star opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has revealed that was in a calm state of mind during his team’s 179-run chase against the Quetta Gladiators on Monday.

“I needed an innings like this as I had been trying to play one like this for a while,” he said. “Luckily I had some time off in which I worked on my batting and all that work paid off today which is very pleasing. My plan was to play like I normally do and based on my preparations for the PSL, the idea was not to hit the ball too hard but play it based on merit.

“Playing alongside [Muhammad] Hafeez meant that I had no pressure on me and I was giving strike to him. He was saying to me that look I am getting some good hits so don’t take extra risk, I took his advice and made sure that Hafeez played most of the balls, and to punish bad balls if they came.”

Zaman scored 82 off 52 balls, while Hafeez was hot on his heels with 73 off 33 balls as the duo put on 115 runs for the second-wicket partnership as the Qalandars beat the Gladiators by nine wickets in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 edition.

“It will be my effort to try and get a good start to my innings in each match I play, so let’s see how it goes,” he said.