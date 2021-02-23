Tuesday, February 23, 2021  | 10 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > PSL

Fakhar Zaman opens up about match-winning partnership with Mohammad Hafeez

Duo scored 115 runs for second-wicket against Quetta Gladiators

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman opens up about match-winning partnership with Mohammad Hafeez

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Listen
Lahore Qalandars’ star opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has revealed that was in a calm state of mind during his team’s 179-run chase against the Quetta Gladiators on Monday. “I needed an innings like this as I had been trying to play one like this for a while,” he said. “Luckily I had some time off in which I worked on my batting and all that work paid off today which is very pleasing. My plan was to play like I normally do and based on my preparations for the PSL, the idea was not to hit the ball too hard but play it based on merit. “Playing alongside [Muhammad] Hafeez meant that I had no pressure on me and I was giving strike to him. He was saying to me that look I am getting some good hits so don't take extra risk, I took his advice and made sure that Hafeez played most of the balls, and to punish bad balls if they came.” Zaman scored 82 off 52 balls, while Hafeez was hot on his heels with 73 off 33 balls as the duo put on 115 runs for the second-wicket partnership as the Qalandars beat the Gladiators by nine wickets in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 edition. “It will be my effort to try and get a good start to my innings in each match I play, so let’s see how it goes,” he said.
FaceBook WhatsApp
LAHORE QALANDARS PSL 2021

Lahore Qalandars’ star opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has revealed that was in a calm state of mind during his team’s 179-run chase against the Quetta Gladiators on Monday.

“I needed an innings like this as I had been trying to play one like this for a while,” he said. “Luckily I had some time off in which I worked on my batting and all that work paid off today which is very pleasing. My plan was to play like I normally do and based on my preparations for the PSL, the idea was not to hit the ball too hard but play it based on merit.

“Playing alongside [Muhammad] Hafeez meant that I had no pressure on me and I was giving strike to him. He was saying to me that look I am getting some good hits so don’t take extra risk, I took his advice and made sure that Hafeez played most of the balls, and to punish bad balls if they came.”

Zaman scored 82 off 52 balls, while Hafeez was hot on his heels with 73 off 33 balls as the duo put on 115 runs for the second-wicket partnership as the Qalandars beat the Gladiators by nine wickets in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 edition.

“It will be my effort to try and get a good start to my innings in each match I play, so let’s see how it goes,” he said.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
cricket, psl 2021, psl, pakistan super league, pakistan super league 2021, lahore qalandars, quetta gladiators, fakhar zaman, muhammad hafeez, mohammad hafeez, lq vs qg
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings' pacer for national team
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings’ pacer for national team
Sarfaraz opens up about impact of online spat with Hafeez
Sarfaraz opens up about impact of online spat with Hafeez
Six region-based teams not enough for Pakistan cricket: Mohammad Hafeez
Six region-based teams not enough for Pakistan cricket: Mohammad Hafeez
Flower reveals why Rizwan replaces Shan as Multan Sultans captain
Flower reveals why Rizwan replaces Shan as Multan Sultans captain
Sohail Akhtar reveals plans to ease burden on Shaheen Afridi
Sohail Akhtar reveals plans to ease burden on Shaheen Afridi
Chris Gayle names ‘best player’ in Pakistan
Chris Gayle names ‘best player’ in Pakistan
PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators
PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators
Pakistan Super League 2021 predictions: Who's hot, who's not
Pakistan Super League 2021 predictions: Who’s hot, who’s not
PSL 2021: Player tests positive for coronavirus
PSL 2021: Player tests positive for coronavirus
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.