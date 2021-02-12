Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

England pacers Anderson, Archer to miss second India Test

Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali named in 12-man squad

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
England pacers Anderson, Archer to miss second India Test

Photo: AFP

Listen
England will head into the second Test against India in Chennai without the likes of star pacers James Anderson and Jofra Archer along with spinner Dom Bess. The visitors have included the likes of Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and paceman Olly Stone in their 12-member squad. With speedster Jofra Archer ruled out due an elbow injury, Olly, who played his only Test in July 2019, or Woakes are expected to partner Broad in the Test starting Saturday in Chennai. "(Stone) is certainly looking very good in and around training," captain Joe Root told reporters on the eve of the Test. "As with a lot of players in the current time that they are in, they have to make the most of the little chances we get to play." Root said: "(Stone) has a big heart, huge amount of skill and pace as well, and will give variety within the attack if he gets the opportunity to play." The England skipper said they can have either Stone or Woakes making the starting line-up which will be decided after looking at the pitch. Ali, who missed England's 2-0 sweep in Sri Lanka after being infected with coronavirus, has been chosen ahead of fellow spinner Dom Bess, who claimed five wickets in the opening win. "Wasn't an easy decision, Dom's contributed fantastically well in these three games (two in Sri Lanka), he has made a real impact," said Root. "He is young and this doesn't mean that he is getting a big push back down the pecking order. It gives him an opportunity to step away from Test cricket and work at his game. It gives Moeen a great opportunity to come back into things with all of his experience and someone whose bowling extremely well in and around practice." Root said resting Anderson — also a key figure in the opening Test — gives them the opportunity to get the veteran paceman back for the final two Tests in Ahmedabad. "Everyone's heart was in favour of him being available for this game, but also you look at the bigger picture and ideally if he is available for two of the last three that's a huge asset for us as a team," he said England have previously also rotated their fast bowlers with either the 38-year-old Anderson or Broad being picked for a Test. The pace duo have claimed 1128 Test wickets between them. Root said Archer should be able to get himself "fit and ready" for the third Test - a day-night affair - starting February 24. England squad: Joe Root (captain), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England India

England will head into the second Test against India in Chennai without the likes of star pacers James Anderson and Jofra Archer along with spinner Dom Bess.

The visitors have included the likes of Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and paceman Olly Stone in their 12-member squad.

With speedster Jofra Archer ruled out due an elbow injury, Olly, who played his only Test in July 2019, or Woakes are expected to partner Broad in the Test starting Saturday in Chennai.

“(Stone) is certainly looking very good in and around training,” captain Joe Root told reporters on the eve of the Test. “As with a lot of players in the current time that they are in, they have to make the most of the little chances we get to play.”

Root said: “(Stone) has a big heart, huge amount of skill and pace as well, and will give variety within the attack if he gets the opportunity to play.”

The England skipper said they can have either Stone or Woakes making the starting line-up which will be decided after looking at the pitch.

Ali, who missed England’s 2-0 sweep in Sri Lanka after being infected with coronavirus, has been chosen ahead of fellow spinner Dom Bess, who claimed five wickets in the opening win.

“Wasn’t an easy decision, Dom’s contributed fantastically well in these three games (two in Sri Lanka), he has made a real impact,” said Root. “He is young and this doesn’t mean that he is getting a big push back down the pecking order. It gives him an opportunity to step away from Test cricket and work at his game. It gives Moeen a great opportunity to come back into things with all of his experience and someone whose bowling extremely well in and around practice.”

Root said resting Anderson — also a key figure in the opening Test — gives them the opportunity to get the veteran paceman back for the final two Tests in Ahmedabad.

“Everyone’s heart was in favour of him being available for this game, but also you look at the bigger picture and ideally if he is available for two of the last three that’s a huge asset for us as a team,” he said

England have previously also rotated their fast bowlers with either the 38-year-old Anderson or Broad being picked for a Test. The pace duo have claimed 1128 Test wickets between them.

Root said Archer should be able to get himself “fit and ready” for the third Test – a day-night affair – starting February 24.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
England, India, Cricket, India vs England, England vs India Test series, James Anderson bowling vs India, James Anderson bowling, James Anderson vs India,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up about Hafeez’s snub for South Africa T20Is
Wasim opens up about Hafeez’s snub for South Africa T20Is
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
Pakistan leave South Africa teetering in second Test
Pakistan leave South Africa teetering in second Test
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Hasan stars as Pakistan complete series sweep over South Africa
Hasan stars as Pakistan complete series sweep over South Africa
Pakistan climb to fifth in ICC Test rankings
Pakistan climb to fifth in ICC Test rankings
Video Explainer: Pakistan, South Africa T20I series preview
Video Explainer: Pakistan, South Africa T20I series preview
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.