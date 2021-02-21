Sunday, February 21, 2021  | 8 Rajab, 1442
Dodig-Polasek win Australian Open 2021 men’s doubles title

Duo clinch their first Grand Slam title

Posted: Feb 21, 2021
Posted: Feb 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Dodig-Polasek win Australian Open 2021 men’s doubles title

The pair of Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek triumphed over defending champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram to win the Australian Open 2021 men's doubles title on Sunday. The Croat-Slovak combination, seeded nine, proved too strong for the British-American fifth seeds, outlasting them 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena. "Amazing memories. This is our first Grand Slam as a team and we're having a lot of fun. I hope it continues." said Dodig. Their win deprived Salisbury and Ram from becoming the first pair to successfully defend their crown at Melbourne Park since Bob and Mike Bryan won three in a row from 2009-11. It also put an end to Ram's hopes of leaving Australia with two titles after he claimed the mixed doubles honours on Saturday alongside Barbora Krejcikova. While a breakthrough Grand Slam for Polasek, it was Dodig's second after he won Roland Garros in 2015 when teamed with Marcelo Melo. Polasek became only the second Slovak, man or woman, to win a Slam title in any discipline after four-time mixed doubles champion Daniela Hantuchova.
