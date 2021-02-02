Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Cricket

Diana Baig nominated for ICC Performance of the Month award

Pacer took nine wickets in South Africa ODI series

Posted: Feb 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Diana Baig nominated for ICC Performance of the Month award

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan fast-bowler Diana Baig has been nominated for International Cricket Council (ICC) Performance of the Month award for January.

She played three ODIs and two T20Is against South Africa in which she bagged nine wickets.

The 25-year-old has been nominated alongside South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and teammate Marizanne Kapp.

On the other hand, India’s Rishabh Pant has been nominated for the men’s award for his fighting 97 against Australia in the third Test at Sydney to guide the side to a stalemate before scoring an unbeaten 89 at Brisbane which led to a historic win.

England captain Joe Root, who scored 228 and 186 to lead his side to a 2-0 sweep against Sri Lanka, is also nominated for the award alongside Ireland’s Paul Stirling who scored three centuries from five international fixtures.

The governing body, in a press release, stated that the players were shortlisted on the basis of their performances and laurels from January 1 to 31.

“The list is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world,” the statement read. “The ICC Voting Academy comprising prominent members of the cricket family including senior journalists, former players, and broadcasters and some members of the ICC Hall of Fame.”

The votes will be submitted by the academy through email.

“Additionally, fans registered with the ICC will be able to vote via the ICC website once the shortlisted players are announced and will have a 10% share of the vote. Winners will be announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC’s digital channels,” ICC stated.






 

 
 

 

