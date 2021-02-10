Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League

Batsman to travel back to participate in domestic competition

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League

Photo: AFP

Explosive middle-order batsman David Miller will miss the first phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The left-handed batsman was drafted by Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming edition in the Platinum category.

However, as per Cricket South Africa, Miller will travel back to the country to take part in the domestic T20 competition and will return to Pakistan once that competition is completed.

Miller is a renowned name in the world of T20 cricket where he has already scored 6,900 runs in 320 matches at an impressive average of 34.32, which included three centuries and 31 fifties.

Despite playing in nearly all major T20 leagues across the globe, this will be the first time when the 31-year-old will take part in Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

The sixth edition of the PSL is set to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi whereas the final will be played on March 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket David Miller pakistan super league Peshawar Zalmi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
south africa cricket team players, south africa cricket team players name list 2020, new zealand cricket team, misbah ul haq captaincy record, misbah ul haq coach, pakistan national cricket team players 2020, pakistan cricket team players name list 2020, pakistan cricket board, pakistan national cricket team coaches, pakistan cricket team players name list 2019, pakistan cricket schedule, pakistan cricket team captain, pakistan cricket news, pakistan vs south africa, pak vs sa
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up about Hafeez’s snub for South Africa T20Is
Wasim opens up about Hafeez’s snub for South Africa T20Is
Pakistan leave South Africa teetering in second Test
Pakistan leave South Africa teetering in second Test
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
Babar, Fawad anchor Pakistan in second South Africa Test
Babar, Fawad anchor Pakistan in second South Africa Test
Hasan stars as Pakistan complete series sweep over South Africa
Hasan stars as Pakistan complete series sweep over South Africa
Pakistan climb to fifth in ICC Test rankings
Pakistan climb to fifth in ICC Test rankings
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Victoria Azarenka blames quarantine after first-round Australian Open exit
Victoria Azarenka blames quarantine after first-round Australian Open exit
Second Test: Markram, Van der Dussen keep South Africa alive
Second Test: Markram, Van der Dussen keep South Africa alive
Linde, Maharaj lead South Africa's comeback in second Pakistan Test
Linde, Maharaj lead South Africa’s comeback in second Pakistan Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.