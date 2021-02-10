David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League

Explosive middle-order batsman David Miller will miss the first phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The left-handed batsman was drafted by Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming edition in the Platinum category.

However, as per Cricket South Africa, Miller will travel back to the country to take part in the domestic T20 competition and will return to Pakistan once that competition is completed.

Miller is a renowned name in the world of T20 cricket where he has already scored 6,900 runs in 320 matches at an impressive average of 34.32, which included three centuries and 31 fifties.

Despite playing in nearly all major T20 leagues across the globe, this will be the first time when the 31-year-old will take part in Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

The sixth edition of the PSL is set to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi whereas the final will be played on March 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter