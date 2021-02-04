Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Covid-19: Sri Lanka’s Mickey Arthur, Lahiru Thirimanne test positive

Duo might be ruled out of upcoming West Indies tour

Posted: Feb 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Covid-19: Sri Lanka’s Mickey Arthur, Lahiru Thirimanne test positive

Photo: AFP

Listen
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that head coach Mickey Arthur and top-order batsman Lahiru Thrimanne were tested positive for Covid-19. The cricket board, in a statement on Wednesday, mentioned the duo were diagnosed for the disease during testing on the provisional squad which tours West Indies this month for six-limited overs fixtures and two Test matches. "Following PCR Tests carried out on the provisional squad, which was preparing to take part in the national team’s upcoming tour of West Indies, head coach Mickey Arthur and Sri Lanka player Lahiru Thirimanne have tested positive for Covid-19," the statement read. "They were detected following PCR tests carried out yesterday (02nd February) for the entire 36-member squad, along with the coaching staff, net bowlers and the HPC staff. "Immediately upon identification, both Mickey Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne have been directed to follow the government’s health protocol laid out on Covid–19." The top-order batsman Thirimanne confirmed the development on Twitter but said he is not showing any symptoms. Hi guys got the news that I’m positive for covid 19. I have got zero symptoms and I still don’t know where I infected the virus. But I have been informed authorities necessary details to prevent it going to others. Stay safe people. ✌️🙏— Lahiru Thirimanna (@thiri66) February 3, 2021 SLC further mentioned that that side are thinking about the possibility of postponing the tour. The island-nation are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series before heading into three ODIs. The two sides will then go head-to-head in a two-match Test series. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Covid-19, Sri Lanka, Mickey Arthur, Lahiru Thirimanne, Cricket, West Indies,
 

