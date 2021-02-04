Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Football

Covid-19: Atletico Madrid star Moussa Dembele tests positive

Newly-signed striker is in isolation at his residence

SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2021
Covid-19: Atletico Madrid star Moussa Dembele tests positive

Photo: AFP

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid announced that their newly-acquired striker Moussa Dembele was tested positive for Covid-19.

The squad underwent testing on Wednesday, from which “Moussa Dembele had a positive result for Covid-19 in the PCR test,” Atletico said in a statement. 

Related: Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix tests positive for coronavirus

“The striker remains isolated at his home, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities and La Liga protocol,” the club added. 

Dembele, 24, joined Atletico on loan in January from Lyon until the end of the season but the French striker is yet to make an appearance for the La Liga leaders.

