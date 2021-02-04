Colin Munro withdraws from PSL 2021

New Zealand and Islamabad United batsman Colin Munro has withdrawn from the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) citing quarantine issues in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the left-handed batsman was scheduled to arrive in Pakistan after completing his stint in Australia’s Big Bash League.

Munro said that he was disappointed over not participating in the 20-over extravaganza.

“I’m very disappointed to be missing out because Islamabad United were really good to me,” the 33-year-old said. “They retained me knowing I was going to go there straight after the Big Bash but I just couldn’t get any quarantine booked in time.

“The PSL finishes on the 23rd [22nd] of March and I could only get back into the country in the middle of May then another two weeks on top of that. It’s tough, but the world the way it is maybe that’s a silver lining – spend some more time at home with the family and get ready for whatever is next.”

Munro, who was retained this year by the two-time champions, scored 248 runs from eight games at an average of 35.42 and a strike rate of 147.61 in eight games of the previous edition.

