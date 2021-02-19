Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
Chris Gayle names 'best player' in Pakistan

Batsman to play for Quetta Gladiators in this year's PSL

West Indies’ explosive opening batsman has named Babar Azam as the ‘best player’ in Pakistan. The left-handed batsman will be taking part in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Quetta Gladiators franchise. Gayle, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, has named the current Pakistan captain as one of the top-three batsmen in the world. “He [Babar Azam] is the best player in Pakistan and is in the top three in the world in all formats,” he said. “I played with him in Karachi, he has got the hunger and is always batting. Even when the net session is over, he goes to side and continues batting which goes to on to show his temperament. “He is one of the most dominant players in the world and franchise cricket as well. I’m really happy for him and I hope he continues to make himself and his nation proud.” Gayle and Gladiators will play their first match on Saturday against defending champions Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi.
