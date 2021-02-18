Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Champions League: Juventus’ Pirlo blames wrong approach for Porto defeat

Italian club suffer 2-1 away defeat on Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Champions League: Juventus’ Pirlo blames wrong approach for Porto defeat

Photo: AFP

Listen
Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo lamented on his side's approach after the Old Lady slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Porto in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 stage on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo's first game for Juventus in his native Portugal ended on a losing note as the hosts out-played the Italians for much of the fixture. Such was Juve's lacklustre performance that coach Andrea Pirlo claimed his team handed victory to their hosts on "a silver platter". Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi put Porto ahead after just a minute at Estadio do Dragao following a Rodrigo Bentancur error. And Mali striker Moussa Marega added a second straight after the break. But Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back with eight minutes to go to keep Juventus afloat with the second leg in Turin on March 9. "The approach was wrong from the first minute," said Pirlo. "When you concede a goal like this it's normal that fear sets in, you lack a bit of certainty. Porto are good at closing down and after that goal it was much more difficult. We served them the match they wanted on a silver platter. Fortunately we scored an important goal through Chiesa and now we will focus on the return leg." It was a below-par performance by Juventus,chasing their third Champions League title and first in 25 years. Record Champions League goal scorer Ronaldo, 36, drew a blank against a side captained by his Portuguese international teammate Pepe, as the visitors struggled to recover from their early blunder. "We studied Juventus well," said defender Pepe who won three Champions League titles with Ronaldo at Real Madrid. "We knew that we had to press hard to keep Juventus from playing. In these type of games it's difficult to concede goals at home, but we played a great game." It was a shocking start for Juventus, with Wojciech Szczesny sending the ball out to Bentancur, who passed back to the Polish goalkeeper despite Taremi being just on front of goal. The Iranian quickly pounced to prod past Szczesny for his first Champions League goal. Porto pressed forward with Juventus almost conceding a second on 23 minutes as Szczesny cleared straight to Sergio Oliveira whose shot was deflected away from goal. To add to Andrea Pirlo's woes captain Giorgio Chiellini limped off 10 minutes later with defender Merih Demiral coming off the bench. Pirlo had juggled Juve's defence with Leonardo Bonucci out injured with Alex Sandro returning, playing alongside veteran Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt and Danilo. Juve had to wait until four minutes before the break for their first shot on goal with an Adrien Rabiot overhead kick cleared by Porto 'keeper Agustin Marchesin, but the offside flag had already been raised. The Italians suffered another terrible start to the second half with Marega picking up a Wilson Manafa cross to finish low past Szczęsny. Ronaldo had to wait until five minutes after the break to have a shot on goal. Weston McKennie nodded the ball into the path of the Portuguese star, whose weak effort was blocked. However, Chiesa pulled Juventus back into the tie following a Rabiot run down the right with a pull back for the Italian to finish off into the corner of the net. "The goal will give us strength for the second leg, and it will certainly be another game," said Chiesa. It was the first goal conceded by Porto in the competition at home this season for the former two-time winners. Ronaldo had penalty appeals waved away after going down under a Sanusi Zaidu challenge late as the hosts held on for their first win over Juventus in five meetings.
FaceBook WhatsApp
champions league Football Juventus porto

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo lamented on his side’s approach after the Old Lady slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Porto in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 stage on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game for Juventus in his native Portugal ended on a losing note as the hosts out-played the Italians for much of the fixture.

Such was Juve’s lacklustre performance that coach Andrea Pirlo claimed his team handed victory to their hosts on “a silver platter”.

Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi put Porto ahead after just a minute at Estadio do Dragao following a Rodrigo Bentancur error.

And Mali striker Moussa Marega added a second straight after the break.

But Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back with eight minutes to go to keep Juventus afloat with the second leg in Turin on March 9.

“The approach was wrong from the first minute,” said Pirlo. “When you concede a goal like this it’s normal that fear sets in, you lack a bit of certainty. Porto are good at closing down and after that goal it was much more difficult. We served them the match they wanted on a silver platter. Fortunately we scored an important goal through Chiesa and now we will focus on the return leg.”

It was a below-par performance by Juventus,chasing their third Champions League title and first in 25 years.

Record Champions League goal scorer Ronaldo, 36, drew a blank against a side captained by his Portuguese international teammate Pepe, as the visitors struggled to recover from their early blunder.

“We studied Juventus well,” said defender Pepe who won three Champions League titles with Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

“We knew that we had to press hard to keep Juventus from playing. In these type of games it’s difficult to concede goals at home, but we played a great game.”

It was a shocking start for Juventus, with Wojciech Szczesny sending the ball out to Bentancur, who passed back to the Polish goalkeeper despite Taremi being just on front of goal.

The Iranian quickly pounced to prod past Szczesny for his first Champions League goal.

Porto pressed forward with Juventus almost conceding a second on 23 minutes as Szczesny cleared straight to Sergio Oliveira whose shot was deflected away from goal.

To add to Andrea Pirlo’s woes captain Giorgio Chiellini limped off 10 minutes later with defender Merih Demiral coming off the bench.

Pirlo had juggled Juve’s defence with Leonardo Bonucci out injured with Alex Sandro returning, playing alongside veteran Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt and Danilo.

Juve had to wait until four minutes before the break for their first shot on goal with an Adrien Rabiot overhead kick cleared by Porto ‘keeper Agustin Marchesin, but the offside flag had already been raised.

The Italians suffered another terrible start to the second half with Marega picking up a Wilson Manafa cross to finish low past Szczęsny.

Ronaldo had to wait until five minutes after the break to have a shot on goal. Weston McKennie nodded the ball into the path of the Portuguese star, whose weak effort was blocked.

However, Chiesa pulled Juventus back into the tie following a Rabiot run down the right with a pull back for the Italian to finish off into the corner of the net.

“The goal will give us strength for the second leg, and it will certainly be another game,” said Chiesa.

It was the first goal conceded by Porto in the competition at home this season for the former two-time winners.

Ronaldo had penalty appeals waved away after going down under a Sanusi Zaidu challenge late as the hosts held on for their first win over Juventus in five meetings.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Juventus, Champions League, Porto, Football, Porto vs Juventus, Juventus vs Porto, Champions League highlights, Champions League fixtures, Champions League schedule,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez’s future
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez’s future
After beating South Africa, Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on future
After beating South Africa, Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on future
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021
Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021
Nawaz, Zahid power Pakistan to T20I series win
Nawaz, Zahid power Pakistan to T20I series win
Pakistan announce schedule for limited-overs tour of South Africa
Pakistan announce schedule for limited-overs tour of South Africa
Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals who can solve Pakistan’s lower middle-order’s woes
Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals who can solve Pakistan’s lower middle-order’s woes
Waqar Younis opens up on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload management
Waqar Younis opens up on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload management
Hafeez comments on Rizwan T20I century draws Sarfaraz’s attention
Hafeez comments on Rizwan T20I century draws Sarfaraz’s attention
Sohail Akhtar reveals plans to ease burden on Shaheen Afridi
Sohail Akhtar reveals plans to ease burden on Shaheen Afridi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.