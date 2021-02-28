Sunday, February 28, 2021  | 15 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > PSL

Being friends with the captain increases responsibility: Faheem Ashraf

All-rounder believes PSL matches aren’t decided by the toss

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Being friends with the captain increases responsibility: Faheem Ashraf

Islamabad United’s Faheem Ashraf believes that his friendship with team captain Shadab Khan adds to his responsibilities, he told Cricket Pakistan in an interview Saturday.

“If your friend is a captain so responsibility on you increases. We behave as professionals on the field and our friendship is off the field,” he said. “As a player and friend, I will always appreciate Shadab but you all have seen as well how brilliantly he is captaining the side.”

He talked about behaving professionally on field, while maintaining a strong friendship off the field.

“You must have seen that he scolds us on the ground, but we don’t react because at that time he is our captain, not our friend. Besides, when we come to the hotel, we tease him about what he said to us on the field. We don’t do anything on the ground as whatever he does is for the team,” the left-handed batsman said.

Cricket Pakistan asked him why teams are consistently opting to bat second and whether this meant winning the toss secured the match.

“The pitches of Karachi are like this. If you have wickets in hand and you play according to the required rate, there is not much difficulty,” he said. “The toss is not in anyone’s hand, I say the team that plays well wins. Toss does have an impact like you have seen whoever is batting second is winning but the team which will make fewer mistakes will win.”

He is confident that his team will perform better this year. Islamabad United finished at the bottom of the points table last year with six losses out of their 10 games.

“We made some mistakes due to which the team was eliminated from the tournament. However, we are trying not to repeat our mistakes and are trying to give our 100 per cent for the team,” he said.

When asked who he looks up to for inspiration, Ashraf named Mohammad Asif and Umar Gul.

“When I started cricket, Pakistan’s bowling line-up included Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Amir and Umar Gul,” said the right-arm fast-medium. “By watching their bowling videos anyone can become their fan. I used to follow Mohammad Asif a lot because of his swing bowling and Umar Gul because of his yorkers.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad United PSL 2021
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
psl 2021, psl 6, Peshawar vs Multan, Zalmi vs Sultans, Quetta gladiators highlights, psl 2021 live
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings' pacer for national team
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings’ pacer for national team
A woman’s guide to attending PSL matches in Karachi
A woman’s guide to attending PSL matches in Karachi
Chris Gayle eyes return to Pakistan after short PSL stint
Chris Gayle eyes return to Pakistan after short PSL stint
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
Tom Kohler-Cadmore stars as Peshawar Zalmi down Multan Sultans
Tom Kohler-Cadmore stars as Peshawar Zalmi down Multan Sultans
Pakistan Super League 2021: Shaheen Stars as Qalandars down Zalmi
Pakistan Super League 2021: Shaheen Stars as Qalandars down Zalmi
Rutherford stars as Zalmi beat Gladiators in nail-biting contest
Rutherford stars as Zalmi beat Gladiators in nail-biting contest
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down Karachi Kings in run-fest
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down Karachi Kings in run-fest
Rizwan stars as Sultans down Qalandars in PSL 2021
Rizwan stars as Sultans down Qalandars in PSL 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.