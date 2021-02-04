BBL 2020-21: Perth Scorchers thrash Brisbane Heat to reach final

Perth Scorchers sealed a convincing 49-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method against Brisbane Heat to qualify for the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 final on Thursday.

The side will take on Sydney Sixers in the final on Saturday.

Being sent to bat first in the Challenger in Canberra, the Scorchers managed 189-1 in 18.1 overs before rain interrupted proceedings.

The opening pair of Liam Livingstone and Cameron Bancroft laid the foundation for a huge total with their respective half-centuries and a 114-run partnership.

Livingstone was the top-scorer with 77 off 39 deliveries with five boundaries and six maximums to his name whereas Bancroft hit six boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 42-ball 58.

Mitchell Marsh chipped in with his 49 off 28 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.

For Brisbane, Mitch Swepson bagged the only wicket.

In reply, Brisbane were restrict to 150-9 in chase of a revised 200-run target from 18 overs.

Joe Burns’ 38-run knock came off 24 balls which included three boundaries and a six whereas captain Chris Lynn and Xavier Bartlett scored 22 and 19 respectively.

Aaron Hardie bagged three wickets whereas Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Fawad Ahmed took two wickets each.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.