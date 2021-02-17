Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas reaches semi-final after comeback win against Nadal

Greek wins five-set thriller against world number two in quarter-final

SAMAA |
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas came back from two sets down to beat Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open 2021 quarter-final on Wednesday. The Greek looked down and out after losing the first two sets but after edging the third he was a different player, taking the upper hand over a subdued Nadal to win 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-5. Tsitsipas, 22, stunned Roger Federer in the 2019 last 16 before being halted by Nadal in the semis, but he turned the tables to set up a last-four meeting with Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Underlining the scale of the upset, it was only the second time Nadal has lost a Grand Slam five-setter from two sets to love after his defeat to Fabio Fognini at the 2015 US Open. "I don't know what happened after the third set — I fly like a little bird, everything was working for me," the fifth seed said. "The emotions at the end were indescribable, they were something else." The defeat will sting for Nadal, who was drawing closer to a 21st major title and sole ownership of the all-time men's record he currently shares with the injury-sidelined Federer. Tsitsipas's reward is a meeting on Friday with Medvedev, his third Grand Slam semi, with top-ranked Novak Djokovic or Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev waiting in Sunday's final. The classic encounter played out in front of 15,000 empty seats at Rod Laver Arena, with fake crowd noises added to the TV broadcast, on the last day of a snap, state-wide coronavirus lockdown. Up to 7,477 fans — about half capacity — will be allowed at the centre court from Thursday after Victoria's state government eased the restrictions. On the other hand, Medvedev and Andrey Rublev were both unbeaten this year but their all-Russian quarter-final tuned out to be a disappointing affair. Medvedev, older and higher-ranked, took control after a tight first set, winning 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 as his rival struggled in the intense afternoon heat. "We had some unbelievable rallies and after the point it's tough to breathe," said Medvedev, the 25-year-old world number four. "I think I'm one of the first players to make Andrey that tired on the court so I'm quite happy." Defending champion Djokovic plays Karatsev in Thursday's men's semi-final, while Muchova faces Brady and Serena Williams plays Naomi Osaka in the women's last four.
