Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Australian Open 2021: ‘Super-excited’ Brady to play Osaka in final

American edges past Karolina Muchova after tense semi-final

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Australian Open 2021: ‘Super-excited’ Brady to play Osaka in final

Photo: AFP

Listen
America's Jennifer Brady said that she was "super-excited" to play the Australian Open 2021 final against third seed Naomi Osaka after beating Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the last-four stage on Thursday. The big-serving 22nd seed, secured her first Grand Slam final appearance on her fifth match point against the Czech 25th seed in front of thousands of fans allowed back on Rod Laver Arena after a snap five-day lockdown in Melbourne was lifted. She will play Osaka in Saturday's final after the world number three earlier ended Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th major title 6-3, 6-4. Brady, 25, is the last player standing among those forced into a hard 14-day quarantine after arriving in Australia. "My legs are shaking, my heart is racing," said Brady, who had 20 winners and eight aces. "My legs felt fresh but they weren't moving. They felt stuck in mud. I didn't really pick up my intensity until the beginning of the third set." Brady set up a rematch of last year's epic US Open semi-final, where Japan's Osaka prevailed in three sets. "We had a tough match in the US Open, where she said it was one of her top two matches," said Brady, who sports a 1-2 win-loss record against Osaka. "I'll be nervous but I'm going to be super-excited." Compared to the blockbuster first semi-final, this was a surprise contest between first time Slam semi-finalist Muchova and Brady. The warm conditions were expected to suit Brady and she started fast with an early break, but Muchova settled her nerves and clawed back into the contest. But a loose service game in the 10th game punctuated by a double fault handed Brady the first set. Having been in a similar predicament during her remarkable comeback quarter-final victory Wednesday over world number one Ashleigh Barty, a calm Muchova broke Brady to open the second set. Muchova's consistency and occasional charge to the net rattled an error-strewn Brady, who lost rhythm and relinquished her advantage. The momentum shifted again when Brady broke in the third game of the final set. Brady relied on her trusted serve to inch closer and on her second match point believed she had clinched victory, only to sink to her knees when her backhand was revealed to be long by just a couple of millimetres. A nervous Brady was forced to fend off three break points before finally booking a spot in her maiden Grand Slam final on her fifth match point, falling to the ground in euphoria. Muchova's previous best Grand Slam result was the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2019, the only time she had reached the second week of a Slam from eight attempts.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Australian Open 2021 Jennifer Brady Karolina Muchova Tennis

America’s Jennifer Brady said that she was “super-excited” to play the Australian Open 2021 final against third seed Naomi Osaka after beating Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the last-four stage on Thursday.

The big-serving 22nd seed, secured her first Grand Slam final appearance on her fifth match point against the Czech 25th seed in front of thousands of fans allowed back on Rod Laver Arena after a snap five-day lockdown in Melbourne was lifted.

She will play Osaka in Saturday’s final after the world number three earlier ended Serena Williams’ bid for a record-equalling 24th major title 6-3, 6-4.

Brady, 25, is the last player standing among those forced into a hard 14-day quarantine after arriving in Australia.

“My legs are shaking, my heart is racing,” said Brady, who had 20 winners and eight aces. “My legs felt fresh but they weren’t moving. They felt stuck in mud. I didn’t really pick up my intensity until the beginning of the third set.”

Brady set up a rematch of last year’s epic US Open semi-final, where Japan’s Osaka prevailed in three sets.

“We had a tough match in the US Open, where she said it was one of her top two matches,” said Brady, who sports a 1-2 win-loss record against Osaka. “I’ll be nervous but I’m going to be super-excited.”

Compared to the blockbuster first semi-final, this was a surprise contest between first time Slam semi-finalist Muchova and Brady.

The warm conditions were expected to suit Brady and she started fast with an early break, but Muchova settled her nerves and clawed back into the contest.

But a loose service game in the 10th game punctuated by a double fault handed Brady the first set.

Having been in a similar predicament during her remarkable comeback quarter-final victory Wednesday over world number one Ashleigh Barty, a calm Muchova broke Brady to open the second set.

Muchova’s consistency and occasional charge to the net rattled an error-strewn Brady, who lost rhythm and relinquished her advantage.

The momentum shifted again when Brady broke in the third game of the final set.

Brady relied on her trusted serve to inch closer and on her second match point believed she had clinched victory, only to sink to her knees when her backhand was revealed to be long by just a couple of millimetres.

A nervous Brady was forced to fend off three break points before finally booking a spot in her maiden Grand Slam final on her fifth match point, falling to the ground in euphoria.

Muchova’s previous best Grand Slam result was the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2019, the only time she had reached the second week of a Slam from eight attempts.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Jennifer Brady, Karolina Muchova, Tennis, Australian Open 2021, Australian Open, Jennifer Brady reaches Australian Open semi-final
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez’s future
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez’s future
After beating South Africa, Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on future
After beating South Africa, Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on future
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021
Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021
Nawaz, Zahid power Pakistan to T20I series win
Nawaz, Zahid power Pakistan to T20I series win
Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals who can solve Pakistan’s lower middle-order’s woes
Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals who can solve Pakistan’s lower middle-order’s woes
Pakistan announce schedule for limited-overs tour of South Africa
Pakistan announce schedule for limited-overs tour of South Africa
Sohail Akhtar reveals plans to ease burden on Shaheen Afridi
Sohail Akhtar reveals plans to ease burden on Shaheen Afridi
Waqar Younis opens up on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload management
Waqar Younis opens up on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload management
Hafeez comments on Rizwan T20I century draws Sarfaraz’s attention
Hafeez comments on Rizwan T20I century draws Sarfaraz’s attention
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.