Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Sports

Australian Open 2021: Mertens-Sabalenka win women’s doubles title

Duo defeat Barbora Krejcikova, Katerina Siniakova win in straight sets

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Australian Open 2021: Mertens-Sabalenka win women’s doubles title

Photo Courtesy: AustralianOpen/Twitter

Second seed Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova to win the Australian Open 2021 women's doubles title on Friday. The Belgian-Belarusian combination proved too strong for the third-seeded Czech pair, winning 6-2, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena after sealing the match on their fourth championship point. "It's been a tough couple of weeks so thank you to everyone involved. Glad to have fans back," said Mertens. It was their second Grand Slam success as a team after the 2019 US Open and sixth title overall as they both bounced back from fourth-round defeats in singles at Melbourne Park. They pair made their debut together at the 2019 Australian Open and have since established themselves as one the tour's top teams, along with two-time Grand Slam winners Krejcikova and Siniakova.
Second seed Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova to win the Australian Open 2021 women’s doubles title on Friday.

The Belgian-Belarusian combination proved too strong for the third-seeded Czech pair, winning 6-2, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena after sealing the match on their fourth championship point.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks so thank you to everyone involved. Glad to have fans back,” said Mertens.

It was their second Grand Slam success as a team after the 2019 US Open and sixth title overall as they both bounced back from fourth-round defeats in singles at Melbourne Park.

They pair made their debut together at the 2019 Australian Open and have since established themselves as one the tour’s top teams, along with two-time Grand Slam winners Krejcikova and Siniakova.

 





 
 
 

 

