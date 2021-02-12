Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Australian Open 2021 to continue without fans following Covid-19 lockdown

Grand Slam tournament was earlier taking place with limited spectators

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Australian Open 2021 to continue without fans following Covid-19 lockdown

Photo: AFP

Listen
Australian Open 2021 will continue to take place in the absence of crowds and the players will be confined in safery bubbles after Melbourne auhorities announced a five-day lockdown to contain a new coronavirus outbreak. The five-day, state-wide lockdown starting at midnight local time to combat an outbreak of the highly infectious UK strain at an airport hotel, is just the latest setback for the troubled tournament. The year's first Grand Slam, which started three weeks late to allow international players to quarantine, has already welcomed tens of thousands of socially distanced fans in the biggest crowds seen in tennis since the pandemic. Under the new measures, some five million people in Australia's second-biggest city will have to remain at home for five days from midnight, except for a limited number of permitted essential activities. "These restrictions are all about making sure that we respond appropriately to the fastest-moving, most infectious strain of coronavirus that we have seen," said state Premier Daniel Andrews. "I am confident that this short, sharp circuit-breaker will be effective. We will be able to smother this. We will be able to prevent it getting away from us." The latest outbreak, stemming from an airport hotel housing international travellers in mandatory quarantine, has so far infected 13 people, including staff and their families. It has triggered the third lockdown in Melbourne, which came out of a four-month period of isolation in late October and has since remained virtually virus-free. Tournament director Craig Tiley gave assurances that the Australian Open would continue, with players deemed essential workers and exempt from the lockdown. "Play will continue. The players will compete in a bubble form," Tiley said. "The players have all been very good about it. They understand. They have been through a rigorous programme already," he added. The problems at the Australian Open, the biggest international sports event so far this year, underline the difficulties of holding the much more complex Tokyo Olympics, which are due to start in July after a year's delay. Play at six warm-up tournaments in Melbourne was also suspended for a day last week when a worker tested positive at one of the official hotels. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter
FaceBook WhatsApp
Australian Open 2021 Coronavirus COVID-19 Tennis

Australian Open 2021 will continue to take place in the absence of crowds and the players will be confined in safery bubbles after Melbourne auhorities announced a five-day lockdown to contain a new coronavirus outbreak.

The five-day, state-wide lockdown starting at midnight local time to combat an outbreak of the highly infectious UK strain at an airport hotel, is just the latest setback for the troubled tournament.

The year’s first Grand Slam, which started three weeks late to allow international players to quarantine, has already welcomed tens of thousands of socially distanced fans in the biggest crowds seen in tennis since the pandemic.

Under the new measures, some five million people in Australia’s second-biggest city will have to remain at home for five days from midnight, except for a limited number of permitted essential activities.

“These restrictions are all about making sure that we respond appropriately to the fastest-moving, most infectious strain of coronavirus that we have seen,” said state Premier Daniel Andrews. “I am confident that this short, sharp circuit-breaker will be effective. We will be able to smother this. We will be able to prevent it getting away from us.”

The latest outbreak, stemming from an airport hotel housing international travellers in mandatory quarantine, has so far infected 13 people, including staff and their families.

It has triggered the third lockdown in Melbourne, which came out of a four-month period of isolation in late October and has since remained virtually virus-free.

Tournament director Craig Tiley gave assurances that the Australian Open would continue, with players deemed essential workers and exempt from the lockdown.

“Play will continue. The players will compete in a bubble form,” Tiley said.

“The players have all been very good about it. They understand. They have been through a rigorous programme already,” he added.

The problems at the Australian Open, the biggest international sports event so far this year, underline the difficulties of holding the much more complex Tokyo Olympics, which are due to start in July after a year’s delay.

Play at six warm-up tournaments in Melbourne was also suspended for a day last week when a worker tested positive at one of the official hotels.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Australian Open 2021, Covid-19, Tennis, Coronavirus, Covid-19 lockdown, Australia coronavirus case, coronavirus safety precaution, safety bubble, coronavirus cases
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up about Hafeez’s snub for South Africa T20Is
Wasim opens up about Hafeez’s snub for South Africa T20Is
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
Pakistan leave South Africa teetering in second Test
Pakistan leave South Africa teetering in second Test
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Hasan stars as Pakistan complete series sweep over South Africa
Hasan stars as Pakistan complete series sweep over South Africa
Pakistan climb to fifth in ICC Test rankings
Pakistan climb to fifth in ICC Test rankings
Video Explainer: Pakistan, South Africa T20I series preview
Video Explainer: Pakistan, South Africa T20I series preview
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.