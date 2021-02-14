Australian Open 2021: Aisam-ul-Haq eliminated from men’s doubles event

The team of Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and Tomislav Brkić from Bosnia were eliminated from the second round of the Australian Open 2021 men’s doubles event.

The Pakistani-Bosnian duo were sent packing by the team of Joe Salisbury from England and America’s Rajeev Ram following a three-set defeat.

They lost the opening set by 3-6 but managed to win the second by 6-4. Their opponents prevailed in the decider by 2-6.

Earlier, Aisam and Brkić had triumphed over the Spanish pair of Pedro Martínez and Pablo Andújar by 6-3, 6-7, 6-1 in the first round.

